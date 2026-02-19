Honeybee Roofing Recognized by Business Rate as a Top Roofing Contractor in Rockford

Adam & Teesa Rossman, Founders of Honeybee Roofing, at Their Company Office in Rockford, IL Honeybee Roofing Team at a Recent Metal Roofing Project Beautiful Metal Roofing Project in Rockford, IL Plaque Awarded to Honeybee Roofing From Business Rate

Recognition reflects strong customer satisfaction and service excellence in residential roofing.

Our responsibility is to guide homeowners clearly, explain their options thoroughly, and deliver craftsmanship they can trust.” — Adam Rossman, President of Honeybee Roofing

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honeybee Roofing , a locally owned residential roofing contractor headquartered in Rockford, Illinois, has been recognized by Business Rate as one of the Top Roofing Contractors in Rockford.Business Rate evaluates companies based on verified customer feedback, service reliability, consistency, and overall reputation within their market. The distinction reflects Honeybee Roofing’s continued commitment to delivering professional roof replacement, roof repair, and metal roofing services to homeowners throughout the Rockford region.The recognition places Honeybee Roofing among a select group of contractors who demonstrate measurable service excellence and consistent homeowner satisfaction.Commitment to Professional StandardsRoof replacement is one of the most significant investments a homeowner will make. Business Rate’s evaluation process considers review quality, customer response consistency, and overall market trust. Honeybee Roofing’s strong performance in these areas contributed to its selection.President Adam Rossman attributes the recognition to the company’s structured approach to customer communication and project management.“Our team understands that most homeowners do not replace their roof often. It can be confusing and sometimes stressful. Our responsibility is to provide clear guidance, explain options thoroughly, and execute with craftsmanship that protects the home long-term. Recognition like this confirms that our approach is resonating with the families we serve.”Residential Roofing Services in RockfordHoneybee Roofing provides a range of residential roofing services, including:• Asphalt shingle roof replacement• Storm damage roof repair• Insurance restoration coordination• Standing seam and architectural metal roofing systemsHomeowners interested in learning more about roof replacement in Rockford can visit Honeybee Roofing’s website for detailed service information.The company has also expanded its focus on metal roofing systems, offering long-term, durable solutions for homeowners seeking increased lifespan and energy efficiency.Emphasis on the Homeowner ExperienceHoneybee Roofing operates under its proprietary service model known as the S.W.E.E.T. Experience:Service ExcellenceWelcoming AtmosphereExpert GuidanceEffortless ProcessTrustworthy RelationshipsThis structured approach is designed to reduce uncertainty and create a predictable, transparent roofing process from inspection to completion.Manufacturer Certifications and Warranty ProtectionHoneybee Roofing is GAF Certified Plus, a designation awarded to contractors who meet strict training, insurance, and installation standards. This certification allows qualifying homeowners to access enhanced manufacturer-backed warranty options.In addition to asphalt roofing systems, the company installs standing seam and metal roofing products designed to provide long-term performance in Illinois’ varying climate conditions.Local Growth and Community FocusNow entering its third roofing season, Honeybee Roofing continues to expand its service footprint within Rockford and surrounding communities. The company maintains its headquarters at 555 S Perryville Rd #117 in Rockford and serves homeowners across Winnebago County and nearby areas.Rossman emphasizes that growth has been guided by long-term community investment rather than rapid expansion.“Our goal has always been sustainable growth rooted in quality work and strong relationships. When homeowners recommend us to their neighbors, that is the highest validation we can receive.”The Business Rate recognition reflects this steady, reputation-driven growth strategy.

