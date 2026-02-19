The Steinberg Law Firm Announces 2026 College Scholarship Program  

North Charleston, South Carolina – The Steinberg Law Firm is pleased to announce that its 2026 College Scholarship Program is now open. This year’s program offers a total of three (3) $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors and current college students who are residents of Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston counties.

The scholarship program reflects two of the law firm’s core values: supporting education and giving back to the community.

This will be the ninth year the firm has offered the program. Entries will be selected based on GPA, a written essay, extracurricular activities, honors, awards, and community involvement.

This year, students can choose from one of two prompts:

• Tell us how you are making a difference in your community, school, or the world today.

• Tell us about an experience overcoming a personal challenge and how you did it.

Past scholarship recipients have attended Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the College of Charleston, Charleston Southern University, Methodist University, Anderson University, and Winthrop University, among many others.

“Education creates opportunities that can shape a student’s future,” said Managing Partner and Attorney Michael Jordan. “Through scholarships, we hope to help ease financial burdens so students can pursue their goals and turn their aspirations into achievement.”

Three students will be selected by the Steinberg Law Firm Scholarship Committee. The application deadline is March 16, 2026. To apply, visit the Scholarship Program page on the firm’s website.

The Steinberg Law Firm was founded by Irving Steinberg in 1927, based on a commitment to serving injured people in the Lowcountry. Since then, the firm has expanded its reach throughout South Carolina. Attorney Steinberg advocated for all people, regardless of their background or where they came from, and believed in giving back to the community that so generously supported him and the firm in the beginning. The firm continues to uphold these original, founding values today and gives back to the community through this scholarship program and community involvement events throughout the local tri-county area.

