Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California

Discovering hidden rot in apartment and condo balconies.

Malki Construction completes EEE repairs across 10 SoCal counties, specializing in SB 721 SB 326 balcony, deck, & stair reconstruction for apartments and HOAs.

We repair EEE inspection failures in apartments and condominiums with expert workmanship, ensuring full compliance with California Code, SB 326, and SB 721 while minimizing tenant disruption.” — James Malki

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MalkiConstruction.com , a Southern California–based contractor specializing in Exterior Elevated Element (EEE) inspection, repair, restoration, and reconstruction, has completed projects across all ten Southern California counties: including Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. This milestone highlights the firm’s regional expertise in helping apartment communities and homeowner associations comply with California building safety requirements while improving long-term structural performance.The company provides comprehensive compliance and rehabilitation services aligned with California Senate Bills SB 326 and SB 721. Its work extends beyond meeting regulatory mandates, focusing on strengthening structural integrity, increasing durability, and protecting long-term asset value for multifamily properties. Malki Construction has performed EEE projects encompassing SB 326 and SB 721 inspections for multifamily load-bearing wooden decks, staircases, balconies, walkways, and exteriors for all of Southern California. These projects involve close coordination with structural engineers, architects, HOA boards, property managers, municipal building departments, and residents. The firm’s portfolio includes hundreds of reconstructed balconies and decks, thousands of upgraded structural connectors, and extensive waterproof membrane installations designed to meet or exceed current California building standards.Exterior Elevated Elements are wood-framed structures that extend beyond a building’s exterior wall and support human occupancy, including balconies, decks, stairways, landings, and elevated walkways. In recent years, these assemblies have become a focus of statewide oversight due to safety concerns. Southern California’s environment presents particular challenges: ultraviolet exposure, coastal salt air, moisture intrusion, temperature fluctuations, pollution, and seismic forces all contribute to deterioration. Much of this damage remains concealed within framing cavities until invasive inspections reveal hidden decay. MalkiConstruction.com operates a specialized inspection firm SouthCoastDeckInspections.com with an in-house architect to provide reporting and compliant certifications.Through work on hundreds of properties, MalkiConstruction.com has identified common failure points. Ledger boards anchoring balconies and decks are especially vulnerable when flashing fails, and water infiltrates behind exterior cladding. Concealed dry rot frequently develops within rim joists and framing members. Cantilevered balconies are at higher risk when beam penetrations allow moisture intrusion. Plywood substrates often deteriorate after prolonged exposure to standing water and UV breakdown of protective coatings. Guardrails installed using outdated attachment methods can corrode at critical connections, while exterior stair assemblies commonly fail at stringer bases and landing interfaces due to prolonged moisture exposure.A key aspect of the company’s approach is its disciplined evaluation process to determine whether targeted repair or full reconstruction is appropriate. Crews may reinforce joists, replace corroded hardware with stainless steel or hot-dipped galvanized connectors, upgrade flashing systems, and install advanced waterproof membrane assemblies. When systemic degradation is present, complete removal and reconstruction of balconies or stairs may provide the safest and most cost-effective long-term solution. Reconstruction can include replacement of ledger boards and framing, installation of code-compliant guardrails, correction of drainage slopes, and integration of seismic anchoring improvements in coordination with engineering professionals.Recent projects demonstrate the firm’s geographic reach and technical capabilities. Coastal properties have required full balcony replacement due to salt-driven corrosion and concealed rot. Inland apartment complexes have required walkway reconstruction to correct improper slope and chronic water ponding. Each project reflects a balance of structural rehabilitation, code compliance, and long-term durability.While mandated inspections have increased statewide, Malki Construction emphasizes that EEE repair should be viewed as proactive asset protection rather than merely regulatory compliance. Properly designed and constructed exterior structures improve resident safety, reduce liability exposure, preserve property value, and extend service life. By incorporating corrosion-resistant hardware, improved flashing systems, UV-resistant coatings, and enhanced drainage detailing, property owners can significantly reduce future maintenance costs and structural risk.As inspection cycles continue and aging multifamily housing stock receives greater scrutiny, Malki Construction remains committed to preventative maintenance practices, advanced moisture detection, and delivering durable structural solutions built to withstand Southern California’s demanding climate.For media inquiries or project consultations, contact Malki Construction (CSLB #1118042) at 714-296-4004 or visit malkiconstruction.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.