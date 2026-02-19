New Book 'What Is a Man?' by Dennis J. Cummins Confronts the Masculinity Crisis in America

Studio Dennis Cummins What is a Man

Addressing the masculinity crisis with clarity, courage, and a framework for disciplined leadership.

Masculinity isn’t toxic. Passivity is. A real man carries responsibility when others avoid it.” — Dennis Cummins

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when masculinity is increasingly debated, redefined, and often dismissed, pastor and leadership author Dennis J. Cummins enters the national conversation with his new book, What Is a Man? — a direct and principled response to growing cultural confusion around male identity.

Rather than reacting with outrage or nostalgia, Cummins offers a structured framework for understanding masculinity through responsibility, discipline, courage, and character. He argues that the crisis surrounding men today is not merely social or political, but foundational.

“When a culture cannot clearly define what a woman is,” Cummins writes, “it's because the church forgot what it means to be a man.”

In What Is a Man?, Cummins confronts the tension between strength and toxicity, authority and control, emotion and maturity. He contends that masculinity itself is not the problem — the absence of anchored identity is. According to Cummins, strength without restraint becomes immaturity, and silence in the face of chaos becomes abandonment.

The book addresses pressing cultural realities, including fatherlessness, emotional volatility, leadership passivity, and generational instability. Rather than offering cultural commentary alone, Cummins presents a forward-looking model of manhood rooted in self-governance and sacrificial leadership.

“A real man does not demand honor. He becomes honorable,” Cummins writes. “He does not chase applause. He carries responsibility. He does not dominate. He disciplines himself.”

Drawing from decades of leadership experience in ministry, nonprofit work, and organizational development, Cummins brings both pastoral insight and practical application to the subject. His approach avoids caricatures and stereotypes, instead presenting masculinity as stewardship — the ability to carry weight without collapsing and to protect what one does not possess.

In addition to the book release, Cummins is launching a six-session video teaching series and companion workbook designed for churches, men’s ministries, and leadership groups. The curriculum provides a ready-to-use framework for pastors and leaders who want to address biblical manhood without reactionary extremes or cultural compromise.

Each session builds on the core themes of the book — identity, discipline, courage, responsibility, and servant leadership — while guiding men through structured discussion and personal reflection. The companion workbook reinforces the teaching with practical exercises, group questions, and application strategies.

Church leaders across the country have expressed concern that substantive teaching content for men is increasingly lacking. Many congregations struggle to address masculinity without either softening the message or swinging toward aggression. Cummins believes the church must reclaim clarity without emasculating men or reducing manhood to caricature.

“Men do not need to be shamed into silence or pressured into passivity,” Cummins explains. “They need to be strengthened, anchored, and called to responsibility.”

The video series is designed to serve as:

-A six-week men’s discipleship study

-A leadership development track

-A small-group curriculum

-A men’s conference resource

In a climate where definitions shift rapidly and public discourse often polarizes, What Is a Man? seeks to reintroduce clarity without hostility. Cummins calls men to emotional maturity rather than emotional suppression, to courage rather than aggression, and to purpose rather than performance.

The book challenges readers to consider:

-The difference between dominance and responsibility

-Why discipline, not intensity, defines strength

-How anchored identity stabilizes families

-Why sacrificial leadership outlasts cultural trends

-How men can lead without losing humility

Cummins asserts that the erosion of male identity has ripple effects across families, churches, businesses, and communities. However, he maintains that restoration begins not with cultural combat, but with personal conviction.

“Masculinity is not proven by volume,” he writes. “It is proven by consistency.”

What Is a Man? is written for men seeking clarity, fathers seeking direction, leaders seeking conviction, and families seeking stability. It aims to elevate the conversation around manhood beyond reactionary headlines and toward principled leadership.

Dennis J. Cummins is a pastor, leadership strategist, and author known for his direct communication style and focus on character-based leadership. He serves as President of Hearts for Nepal USA and leads ExperienceChurch.tv, which is expanding with a new campus launch in Surprise, Arizona in 2026. His work centers on developing resilient leaders and strengthening families through identity and responsibility.

What Is a Man? is available in paperback and digital formats through Amazon and major online retailers. The six-session video series and companion workbook are available for churches and ministry leaders.

