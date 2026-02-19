Stan Sher Launches 'Sher The Ride' Podcast — A New Voice on Mindset, Leadership, and Real-World Business Lessons

Sher The Ride Stan Sher

Sher The Ride was created to move past surface-level business talk and into real conversations about mindset, leadership, and the moments that actually shape who we become as professionals.” — Stan Sher

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sher The Ride was born from years of firsthand experience in the automotive industry and beyond—watching professionals chase results while often neglecting the conversations, decisions, and mindset that actually drive them. The podcast was created to slow things down, cut through the noise, and give listeners access to real stories, lessons learned, and perspectives that don’t always make it onto conference stages or social media highlight reels.

Drawing from Stan Sher’s more than two decades in automotive retail, consulting, and performance training, the show blends practical business insight with personal growth and leadership development. While automotive references from the showroom, BDC, and service lane are a consistent thread, the conversations are intentionally universal—making the podcast relevant to business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from all industries.

Each episode features candid interviews with business leaders from all walks of life—including automotive professionals, executives, ministers, entrepreneurs, and change-makers—who share how mindset, communication, accountability, and resilience have shaped their success. The goal is not motivation for motivation’s sake, but real-world perspective listeners can apply immediately.

“I created Sher The Ride because too many conversations in business are surface-level,” said host Stan Sher. “This podcast is about the real ride—the wins, the setbacks, the uncomfortable moments, and the mindset shifts that actually move people forward.”

New episodes of Sher The Ride drop every Tuesday. The podcast is currently booking interviews with business leaders and professionals who have meaningful stories, insights, and lessons to share with a growing audience.

Listeners can expect discussions centered on leadership development, sales performance, culture, communication, and personal growth—delivered in a relatable, honest, and practical format.

What listeners can expect:

-In-depth interviews with leaders from diverse backgrounds

-Real-world stories from business and the automotive industry

-Practical mindset and leadership insights

-Conversations focused on people, performance, and purpose

The first episodes of Sher The Ride are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes released weekly.

About Stan Sher

Stan Sher is the founder of Dealer eTraining and Dealer eBDC, a nationally recognized speaker, consultant, and author specializing in communication, guest experience, and leadership development. He is known for helping organizations improve performance by focusing on people, process, and mindset.

Interview Requests & Media Inquiries:

Professionals interested in being a guest on Sher The Ride or members of the media seeking more information are encouraged to contact Stan Sher directly to schedule an interview.

📧 stan@dealeretraining.com

🌐 https://shertheride.com/

