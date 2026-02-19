METALCON 2026 Makes Its Orlando Debut at the Orange County Convention Center

Annual metal construction design tradeshow opens exhibitor bookings and call for presentations

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- METALCON has announced its 2026 event will take place in Orlando, Florida, on October 7 - 9 at the Orange County Convention Center. METALCON is the only global event dedicated to the application of metal in design and construction across the building envelope, and 2026 marks its 35th anniversary.Exhibit at METALCON 2026For more than 30 years, METALCON has connected manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and fabricators with the industry’s top decision-makers. Companies that design, manufacture, fabricate, install, distribute, or support metal construction systems and components are encouraged to exhibit.- Find more information about exhibiting , reserve a booth, or download a prospectus.The 2026 exhibit hall will feature 75+ product categories, including metal systems and product manufacturers; structural framing and building systems; fabrication materials and manufacturing; fasteners and attachment systems; coatings and finishes; construction technology; service providers; and tools and safety equipment.Exhibitors gain direct access to senior-level buyers actively seeking new products and solutions. The event provides a platform to demonstrate innovations, generate qualified leads, and conduct business.Get on the List to RegisterIndustry professionals planning to attend METALCON 2026 can sign up to receive updates on the October event. The three-day event combines a high-energy exhibit hall, educational programming with accredited AIA + Florida contractor credits, and networking opportunities for industry professionals looking to advance their careers in metal construction and design.As an added bonus, METALCON convention ticket holders will receive discounts on area attractions. Attendees can purchase discounted theme park passes from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and more.How to Present at METALCONExperts in their field are invited to submit their presentation proposals for the METALCON 2026 educational program. Industry professionals are invited to share proven strategies, technical expertise, and real-world experience with attendees. The deadline for presentation submissions is February 27, 2026.For more information about exhibiting, attendee registration , and presentation submission , visit METALCON.com.About METALCONEstablished in 1991, METALCON is the only annual trade show and conference dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON brings together the entire metal construction ecosystem to explore the latest innovations, products, and solutions shaping the built environment. METALCON’s success stems from a dynamic exhibit hall, robust educational programming, and interactive learning opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.