FRANK MANN SELECTED FOR THE GLOBAL ICON AWARD IN ART BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Frank Mann at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Frank Mann, World-Renowned Artist, Educator, Writer, and Founder of the Frank Mann Studio, was selected for the Global Icon Award in Art, by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. .While inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor, choosing Frank for the Global Icon Award in Art carries great purpose, admiration, and respect.Frank Mann is the recipient of the Global Icon Award in Art, an honor recognizing his extraordinary artistic vision, enduring influence, and global impact on the art world. Renowned for his distinctive style and masterful storytelling through visual expression, Mann’s work transcends cultural and geographic boundaries, resonating with audiences worldwide. His commitment to artistic excellence, innovation, and authenticity has not only shaped contemporary artistic dialogue but has also inspired emerging artists across generations. This prestigious award celebrates Frank Mann’s lasting legacy as a creative force whose contributions continue to elevate and redefine the global art landscape. He will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.Frank Mann has been honored for his outstanding contributions to the art world over the past 30 years. His achievements span the globe, with his work exhibited across six continents in prestigious international exhibitions, biennials, and triennials. In addition to his creative accomplishments, Mr. Mann generously shares his expertise as an educator, lecturing on his work and a wide range of contemporary art topics. A respected figure in the art world, he has participated in numerous group exhibitions and has held more than twenty solo exhibitions. His oeuvre is widely praised for its innovation, depth, and lasting impact, and his extraordinary contributions to the arts continue to leave a meaningful global legacy.A prominent American artist, Frank Mann, is known for his exploration of perception and vision. His work has been showcased in major cultural centers, including New York, Amsterdam, Rome, Paris, Barcelona, and Berlin, notably in Personal Structures – Identities at Palazzo Bembo during the 58th Venice Biennale in Venice, Italy. His works are included in the permanent collections of distinguished institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Nationalgalerie in Berlin, the Buenos Aires Museum of Modern Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Nice. Mann’s art is also represented in museums, private collections, publications, and journals throughout Italy, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, Japan, and the United States.Before embarking on his professional career, Mr. Mann earned a Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences/Biology from High Point University in 1972, where he studied under geneticist Dr. Leo Weeks. He continued his education at George Washington University with a concentration in Fine Arts, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978. He later earned a Master of Fine Arts from Pratt Institute in 1981. His academic development was further enriched through studies in art history at Columbia University and participation in the Whitney Graduate Seminars in Contemporary Art at the Whitney Museum of American Art.In addition to his visual art practice, Mr. Mann illustrated the book Nerves and authored the screenplay for the film Gloria de Visus. He has contributed to numerous exhibition and museum catalogs, Blast Magazine editions, and portfolios such as The Notebook of COLAB Arts. His articles have appeared in professional publications, including NAP Text’s The Optical Machine. He also designed the book Oculus: A Survey Exhibition for the Broome Street Gallery in New York, now housed in the Smithsonian Archives of American Art. His essays have been published by the American Society of Contemporary Artists and are held in the collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art’s Frances Mulhall Achilles Library, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Thomas J. Watson Library, and the International Center of Documentation at the Casoria Contemporary Art Museum in Naples, Italy.Frank Mann's art has been showcased worldwide throughout his distinguished career, and his work continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. Frank Mann has garnered numerous prestigious awards and accolades throughout his distinguished career and has been widely published in leading national and international magazines. His global recognition reflects the breadth of his influence and the enduring impact of his artistic contributions.In 2018, Mr. Mann was named IAOTP’s Top Artist of the Year and received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who. He continued to build on this momentum in 2019, when he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his sustained excellence and long-standing influence in the arts.In 2021, Mr. Mann was inducted into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame, featured in The Wall Street Journal, and received two distinguished international honors: the International Prize Dante Alighieri and the “Il David di Michelangelo” International Art Award.The year 2022 marked a significant milestone in his career. He was named Top Artist of the Decade, earning a dedicated chapter in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication and being featured on the iconic Planet Hollywood Billboard on the Las Vegas Strip. That same year, he appeared on the cover of TIP Magazine, was showcased by IAOTP on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square and received both the International Giotto Prize for Visual Arts and the International Caravaggio Prize.In 2023, Mr. Mann was honored as Top Global Impact Artist of the Year, with his recognition prominently displayed on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square.Most recently, he was awarded the Presidential Award in Art and the Man of the Year Award, and was selected to be featured in the prestigious Top 25 Global Impact Leaders publication. In recognition of his most recent and distinguished honor, Mr. Mann will receive the Global Icon Award in Art at IAOTP’s annual gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December.Mr. Mann's commitment to human rights has also been widely recognized. In 2016, he received the International Human Rights Award from the Italian Academy of Art of the World for his exceptional artistic achievements. The following year, he was honored with the International Prize for Human Rights in honor of Victor Hugo, the Premier Leonardo Da Vinci International Award from the International Contemporary Art Magazine, and the Warriors of Riace Award from the Academia Italia in Arte nel Mondo Associazione Culturale.His contributions to international exhibitions and biennials have earned him further recognition, including the Sandro Botticelli Prize from EA Editore Publishers of Rome in 2015. Other notable honors include the Mabel Sanger Webb Award, a Ford Foundation Grant, and the Lorenzo II Magnifico Medal. He has also been acknowledged in over 30 editions of Who’s Who and received the Pablo Picasso Award and the International Prize Frida Kahlo in Milan. The American Society of Contemporary Artists awarded him the Premiere Certification of Honor in Graphics in 2010, the Roy Moyer Memorial Award in 2012, and the Elaine Alibrandi Award in Painting in 2013.In addition to his artistic career, Mr. Mann maintains leadership roles across several organizations. He serves on the boards of the Association D'Art International, the Global Art Affairs Foundation, and Collaborative Projects, New York, and is a member of the Federation of Modern Painters and Sculptors. He has received grants from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council on the Arts, and was named Honorary Associate Member of the Associazione Culturale Accademia Italia in Arte nel Mondo. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from the International Biographical Centre, Cambridge, England, and served on the Board of Directors and as Vice President of Artists Equity from 1999 to 2016.Looking back, Mr. Mann attributes his success to his tenacity, the encouragement of his mentors, and his unwavering dedication to his work. Passionate about his art, he remains committed to growth and innovation, determined to continue inspiring and impacting lives through his creativity for years to come.For more information on Mr. Mann, please visit: www.frankmann.com View his video biography here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hq2IrTTcAtw&t=2s IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.