VetJobs Awarded $20,000 from the DAV Charitable Service Trust

VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are nonprofit employment platforms dedicated to empowering veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses through meaningful career opportunities. Backed by decades of experience and trusted by top employers nationwide, we provide free, personalized job placement support, career readiness resources, and access to exclusive hiring events. Our mission is to eliminate barriers to employment by connecting military-affiliated talent with companies that value their skills, resilience, and leadership. Whether navigating a career pivot, reentering the workforce, or seeking upward mobility, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are committed to walking alongside our candidates every step of the way.

