CIMMYT Welcomes U.S. Government Award to Strengthen Global Food Security and Open Science

A renewed $40 million commitment from the U.S. Government to advance science-driven solutions for global food security

This award underscores the strength of a long-standing partnership built on science, trust, and shared purpose” — Bram Govaerts, Director General of CIMMYT

TEXCOCO, MEXICO, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIMMYT today welcomed an award of $40 million from the U.S. Government to advance global food security, strengthen agricultural resilience, and reinforce open scientific collaboration.The award, announced during an official visit by a U.S. Government delegation, reflects continued partnership between the United States and CIMMYT in advancing science-driven solutions that benefit farmers, markets, and food systems worldwide.For more than 80 years, the United States and Mexico, together with private philanthropies and international partners, have supported collaborative agricultural research that transformed global food production. This renewed investment builds on that legacy and underscores the shared understanding that resilient food systems are essential to economic stability, national security, and global prosperity.“This award underscores the strength of a long-standing partnership built on science, trust, and shared purpose,” said Bram Govaerts, CIMMYT Director General. “Food security and resilient agricultural systems are essential to global stability and prosperity. We are proud to continue working with partners in the United States and around the world to ensure farmers have access to the innovation, tools, and knowledge they need.”The funding will strengthen critical platforms across CIMMYT’s research portfolio, including:• Development of drought- and heat-tolerant maize and wheat varieties• Conservation and use of critical genetic resources• Digital and data-driven agricultural tools• Early warning and global surveillance systems that safeguard crops from emerging pests and diseasesThese efforts help farmers produce more with fewer resources, reduce vulnerability to climate shocks, and reinforce supply chain resilience, contributing to more stable markets both domestically and globally.As a global, apolitical institution, CIMMYT collaborates with governments, research institutions, and partners across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. Diversified partnerships remain central to CIMMYT’s resilience and long-term mission to improve livelihoods and build more sustainable, inclusive food systems worldwide.CIMMYT will continue to advance science-based solutions that benefit smallholder farmers and communities everywhere, ensuring that agricultural innovation remains open, collaborative, and responsive to global challenges.About CIMMYTCIMMYT is a cutting edge, non-profit, international organization dedicated to solving tomorrow’s problems today. It is entrusted with fostering improved quantity, quality, and dependability of production systems and basic cereals such as maize, wheat, triticale, sorghum, millets, and associated crops through applied agricultural science, particularly in the Global South, through building strong partnerships. This combination enhances the livelihood trajectories and resilience of millions of resource-poor farmers, while working towards a more productive, inclusive, and resilient agrifood system within planetary boundaries.

