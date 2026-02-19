SynDevRx Publishes Data On Evexomostat Establishing New Metabo-Oncology Therapeutic Modality

Frontiers in Oncology publication positions metabo-oncology as a differentiated platform for pharma and a novel, risk-mitigated opportunity for investors.

Cancer progression is deeply intertwined with metabolic dysfunction.” — Bradley Carver, CEO SynDevRx

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynDevRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering metabo-oncology therapeutics, today announced the publication of a seminal research article in Frontiers in Oncology detailing the anti-tumor and systemic metabolic improvements of its lead investigational therapy, evexomostat in pre-clinical models of obesity-accelerated cancer.The publication demonstrates that dual-action evexomostat significantly suppresses tumor growth in obesity-accelerated cancer models while simultaneously regulating key metabolic biomarkers associated with cancer progression, including insulin resistance and hormone signaling.Metabolic dysfunction and obesity are increasingly recognized as independent drivers of tumor progression, treatment resistance, and mortality across multiple, common cancer types like breast, prostate and colorectal cancers. Conventional oncology therapies cannot address these metabolic drivers and may, in many cases, exacerbate them. SynDevRx’s metabo-oncology platform is designed to fill this critical gap in cancer treatment by targeting both tumor biology (cell cycle arrest, angiogenesis) and systemic metabolic dysfunction simultaneously.Evexomostat is a first-in-class MetAP2 inhibitor designed to redefine how cancer is treated in metabolically compromised patients. Unlike conventional oncology therapies that focus mainly on inhibiting tumor cell proliferation, evexomostat simultaneously disrupts cell cycle progression and angiogenesis, reprograms the tumor microenvironment, and corrects the metabolic hormone signaling that fuels tumor growth and metastasis. By targeting both cancer biology and the host metabolic ecosystem, evexomostat establishes a new therapeutic category—metabo-oncology—with broad combination potential and applicability across multiple high-burden solid tumor indications.In multiple metabolic-driven tumor models, evexomostat demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor activity relative to lean controls. Importantly, treatment with evexomostat reduced fat mass, produced measurable improvements in insulin sensitivity, enhanced anti-tumor immune responses, and normalized systemic metabolic hormones — findings that are consistent with clinical observations from SynDevRx’s 2025 Phase 1 study (Mita 2025), which reported potent reductions in angiogenic markers plus global metabolic improvements in end-stage cancer patients.'Cancer progression is deeply intertwined with metabolic dysfunction,' said Brad Carver, CEO of SynDevRx. 'Evexomostat represents a novel, differentiated therapeutic strategy — designed not only to inhibit tumor growth, but also to regulate the metabolic hormones that support tumor spread and metastatic potential. We believe this creates a compelling opportunity for combination treatment with existing standards of care for many common tumor types made more aggressive by dysregulated metabolic hormones.'The publication further highlights limitations of weight-centric approaches such as GLP-1 receptor agonists in oncology populations. While GLP-1 based therapies promote significant weight loss, recent clinical commentary raises concerns regarding their suitability for frail or elderly patients, particularly in the context of muscle loss and functional decline. Evexomostat operates through a distinct mechanism of action, offering metabolic modulation alongside direct anti-tumor and anti-angiogenic activity specifically tailored for cancer patients. The superiority of this agent is highlighted in the new publication, where evexomostat had greater anti-tumor activity in obesity-accelerated tumor models compared to a GLP-1 agent.SynDevRx is advancing evexomostat in two ongoing Phase 1b/2 studies in metastatic breast cancer, targeting patients with baseline or treatment-induced metabolic dysfunction plus another trial in men with late-stage, aggressive-variant prostate cancer. The company believes these clinical studies represent proof-of-concept for a broader metabo-oncology pipeline strategy.With metabolic dysfunction and insulin resistance affecting a substantial proportion of oncology patients globally, SynDevRx believes metabo-oncology represents a significant and exciting, new therapeutic category with potentially profound clinical implications for cancer patients. The company is actively exploring strategic partnerships to accelerate development and expand combination opportunities across multiple tumor types.Evexomostat has not been approved by regulatory authorities.About SynDevRxSynDevRx, Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies at the intersection of cancer and metabolism. The company’s metabo-oncology platform is designed to address a large yet underserved oncology population with novel therapies that work synergistically with standard-of-care treatments.Media Contact: James ShanahanSynDevRx, Inc.Email: jshanahan@syndevrx.comWebsite: www.syndevrx.com

