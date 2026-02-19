Wes Scantlin & Puddle of Mudd Unveil New Single “Rain” via LoudHit Records and Virgin Music Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock frontman Wes Scantlin marks a bold new era for Puddle of Mudd with the release of their latest single, “Rain,” available today through LoudHit Records in partnership with Virgin Music Group. The emotionally charged track is already being hailed as a modern reflection of the band’s defining hit, “Blurry.”Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide—including four million in the United States—Puddle of Mudd became one of the most successful rock acts of the early 2000s. Their breakout album Come Clean (2001) produced the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash “Blurry,” along with enduring radio staples like “She Hates Me,” “Control,” and “Drift & Die,” helping shape a generation of post-grunge rock.Produced by Eric T. Johnson (Founder, NI Music Group / LoudHit Records) and Aben Eubanks (Grammy-winning guitarist and songwriter for Kelly Clarkson), “Rain” signals a creative rebirth for the multi-platinum band. The track leans into vulnerability and restraint, channeling the emotional authenticity that made “Blurry” resonate—while delivering a contemporary sonic edge for today’s rock audience.“This song is about standing in the storm instead of running from it,” says Scantlin. “It’s honest, it’s exposed, and it’s real. ‘Rain’ feels like where I’m at now.”Rather than revisiting past formulas, Puddle of Mudd focuses on reconnecting with the emotional core that first defined their sound.“This isn’t a comeback built on nostalgia,” says Johnson. “It’s about letting Wes be emotionally present again. ‘Rain’ carries the same soul and emotional weight that made ‘Blurry’ timeless—without trying to recreate it.”With Virgin Music Group overseeing global distribution and marketing, the LoudHit partnership centers on long-term artist development, strategic releases, and rebuilding the connection between artist and audience. Additional new music, visual content, and select live performances are currently in development.“Rain” marks more than a new single—it represents a pivotal moment for Puddle of Mudd and the return of a voice that helped define an era of modern rock.

