Governor Proclaims 2026 Year of the Woman Farmer

Governor Tina Kotek has proudly proclaimed 2026 as the Year of the Woman Farmer in Oregon. This action aligns Oregon with the United Nations designation of 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer, an effort championed in the United States by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA).

This proclamation not only acknowledges the important role of women in agriculture but also recognizes Oregon’s leadership. According to the US Department of Agriculture, women are an impressive 44% of all farmers in Oregon, ranking the state in the top five nationwide.

“These women are not just contributors; they are driving forces in our communities, our environment, and the economy,” stated Lisa Charpilloz Hanson, Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA).

Throughout 2026, ODA will highlight women farmers and agricultural leaders from across the state. Charpilloz Hanson continued with, “We are thrilled to join our global partners in celebrating the many achievements of women in agriculture throughout 2026. This initiative will shine a light on their diversity, illuminate the challenges they have triumphantly overcome, and inspire the next generation of women leaders to follow in their footsteps.”

ODA invites industry partners and the public to submit stories and photos about inspirational women leaders in agriculture. To participate, please complete the online form at oda.direct/IYWF.

Submissions will be shared on ODA’s Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn throughout 2026. If you are, you work with, or you know a woman farmer, we encourage you to submit a story today.

Click here to see the official State of Oregon Governor's Proclamation.