ShieldWatch Launches Exclusive Partner Program for MSPs & MSSP’s to White-Label Next-Gen Managed XDR (+SIEM +SOAR +SOC)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hand-selected Managed Service Providers gain access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions under their own brand

ShieldWatch, specializing in enterprise-grade Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions that includes Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, & Remediation (SOAR), today announced the launch of its exclusive Partner Program, designed to empower a select group of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with fully white-labeled cybersecurity capabilities.

The program offers qualified partners the ability to deliver 24/7 US based Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring, real-time threat detection, and rapid incident response — all under their own brand identity.

"We're not looking for volume — we're looking for the right partners," said Robert Atherton, CEO and President at ShieldWatch. "This program is built for MSPs and MSSP’s who want to elevate their security offerings and maximize their margins without building infrastructure from scratch. Our technology becomes their competitive advantage."

Key Program Benefits Include:

• Full white-label branding capabilities

• Enterprise-grade XDR platform that includes SIEM & SOAR, powered by ShieldWatch's US based 24/7 SOC

• Simplified “all in” per user pricing

• Dedicated partner enablement and go-to-market support

• Tiered partnership levels with scalable margin opportunities

Interested MSPs and MSSPs are encouraged to apply at https://shieldwatch.com/partnership/

About ShieldWatch:

ShieldWatch, delivers next-generation cybersecurity solutions including a managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform (that includes SIEM and SOAR), managed SOC services, and compliance support. ShieldWatch empowers businesses and partners alike with proactive, enterprise-grade protection against evolving cyber threats.

Legal Disclaimer:

