Chestnut Solutions Institute Launches Canada Chapter and Publishes First-Ever Study of Canadian Solutions Marketplace

New Solutions Mandate Standard Brings Greater Transparency to Canada

We are very pleased to bring the Chestnut Solutions Institute to Canada, helping establish a clear, consistent definition of a solutions mandate so investors can make better informed decisions.” — Amanda Tepper, Managing Partner

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chestnut Solutions Institute today announced the publication of Measuring the Canadian Solutions Marketplace, the first comprehensive study of Canada’s OCIO and investment solutions market. The report coincides with the official launch of CSI Canada, extending the Institute’s standards-driven approach into a critical and previously under-examined solutions marketGrowing Pains in the Rapidly Expanding Canadian Solutions MarketplaceIn Canada, where the solutions and OCIO (Outsourced Chief Investment Officer) marketplace is expanding without consistent terminology and measurement standards, the true size and scope of the industry have remained particularly difficult to define. Many Canadian investors are seeking comprehensive, whole-portfolio customized solutions, yet to-date there is no consistent language to describe these mandates. As a result, reported OCIO assets under management have varied widely, creating confusion for investors and providers alike and, in some cases, hindering mandate searches altogether.Establishing Clarity: CSI’s Industry-Vetted OCIO Definition and StandardsTo address this challenge, the Chestnut Solutions Institute convened a 2025 working group of leading Canadian and global solutions providers to establish the industry’s first transparent, industry-vetted definition of an OCIO mandate. Under the Institute’s framework, an engagement must satisfy the Institute’s eleven criteria to qualify as an OCIO mandate.The launch of CSI Canada and the publication of this study mark a meaningful milestone for the Canadian investment solutions industry and reflect the Institute’s commitment to promoting clarity, establishing uniform standards, and enhancing transparency across both the Canadian and global solutions marketplace.The Institute extends its sincere appreciation to its CSI Canada Founding Members—CI Investments, Goldman Sachs, Mercer Canada, MFS, and Telus HealthCare—for their leadership and support in launching this initiative.Looking ahead, CSI Canada will host its inaugural Member Forum in Toronto on June 3–4, hosted by Telus, bringing together providers, asset owners, and industry leaders to further advance education, standards, and collaboration within the Canadian solutions marketplace.Key Findings from the 2025 Canada Report Include:Canada is now the fourth-largest solutions/OCIO marketplace globally, with more than $90 billion in OCIO assets in 2025, forecast to grow to at least $132 billion by 2030.Slower solutions growth rates in Canada are consistent with the country’s more measured approach to new asset management products and services. The Canadian solutions/OCIO marketplace grew by 8% overall in 2025, while a growing number of new entrants are beginning to gain market share.Canadian investor demand for custom investment solutions continues to expand along with the scope and complexity of Canadian investor’s needs, across not just investments but also operations and a wide range of other services.The 2025 Canada study incorporates detailed submissions from 17 Canadian providers and is supported by comparative insights from 56 global providers, offering a comprehensive view of client segments, mandate structures, and competitive positioning.“We are very pleased to bring the Chestnut Solutions Institute to Canada at a time when both providers and investors are increasingly focused on the solutions marketplace,” said Amanda Tepper, Managing Partner. “Canadian asset owners face the same expanding governance burdens, portfolio complexity, and resource constraints we see globally. There is significant demand in Canada for greater investor education and a clear, consistent definition of what constitutes a solutions mandate so that investors can make informed comparisons and fully benefit from the efficiencies and outcomes their global peers are already experiencing. We look forward to engaging the market and to welcoming the community at our inaugural Member Forum taking place in Toronto on June 3-4.”“The Institute's mission has always been to strengthen standards, transparency, and consistency in the global solutions marketplace,” said Ravi Venkataraman, Managing Partner. “Expanding CSI into Canada reflects that commitment. While Canada operates within its own well-established regulatory and market framework—and its solutions marketplace is evolving within that context—the need for clear mandate definitions and comparable data remains universal. We look forward to working with Canadian and global providers to further elevate standards and invite additional firms to join us as we continue to expand CSI’s work globally.”About ChestnutThe Chestnut Solutions Institute is an independent forum for investment solutions providers (OCIOs, asset managers, investment consultants) and their partners, dedicated to advancing the future of the investment solutions industry. Institute membership is at the firm level.Chestnut Advisory Group (“Chestnut”) is a boutique, practitioner-led management consulting firm dedicated to asset managers and investment solutions providers.For more information, please visit www.chestnutadvisory.com or email info@chestnutadvisory.com.Media Inquiries:For additional information regarding this report or to learn more about the Chestnut Solutions Institute, please email info@chestnutadvisory.com or call us at (941) 212-0298.

