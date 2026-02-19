Grit Races Announced as New Owner of Tri CLE Rock Roll Run, Signaling Next Era for Cleveland Multisport

Grit Races Natalie McManamon, Race Director and Managing Member of Grit Races

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in Northeast Ohio multisport begins today with the official launch of Grit Races, a Cleveland-based multisport events company formed to lead the continued growth of nationally recognized Tri CLE Rock Roll Run.Founded by longtime race leaders Natalie McManamon and Melanie Prohaska, alongside local race entrepreneur Jay Toole, Grit Races assumes ownership of Tri CLE with a vision to preserve and elevate one of the nation’s premier triathlons while expanding multisport opportunities in Northeast Ohio.Tri CLE, founded in 2020, has grown to host more than 1,000 athletes annually and was most recently named the #1 Sprint Triathlon in the nation by USA Today. Tri CLE is entering its sixth year and will take place on August 16, 2026. Registration is currently open at rockrollrun.com. Voting for the 2026 USA Today rankings opens on February 23, 2026, and the community is encouraged to support Cleveland’s hometown race. Athletes can expect the same race-day excellence and leadership now under the Grit Races umbrella.“Tri CLE was built with grit, hard work, resilience, and a deep love for this city and multisport racing,” said Natalie McManamon, Race Director and Managing Member of Grit Races. “This transition allows us to continue delivering a premier race experience that puts Cleveland in the national spotlight, while expanding our community impact and long-term vision for endurance sports in our region.”“Tri CLE has always been about more than a finish line,” said Melanie Prohaska, Co-Race Director and Marketing & Communications Director of Grit Races. “It’s about building a community where first-time athletes feel just as celebrated as seasoned competitors. We are committed to continuing to grow opportunities for people to complete right here at home, to feel supported, and to experience the pride of showcasing Cleveland as a multisport destination.”McManamon and Prohaska have been integral to Tri CLE since its inception, helping grow it into a nationally recognized race experience rooted in safety, inclusivity, and community pride. Joining them is Jay Toole, Race Director for Grit Races and founder of Run the Land, a well-known event management company that produces race experiences in Northeast Ohio and across the United States. Together, the team brings extensive expertise in race production, athlete engagement, and large-scale event management, ensuring continuity for athletes while positioning the organization for growth.The name “Grit Races” reflects the perseverance and determination required to build something lasting. The company’s phoenix logo symbolizes hometown multisport rising again, stronger, community-driven, and ready for its next evolution.“Grit is more than a name,” Toole added. “It represents courage, resolve, and strength of character, the same qualities that we see in every athlete who steps up to the starting line.”In addition to continuing Tri CLE as its premier event and its commitment to increasing multisport opportunities, Grit Races is working to launch a new sprint triathlon, tentatively set for June 2026. The event will expand the regional race calendar and deliver an athlete-centered experience rooted in the grassroots spirit of multisport racing. Details on the sprint triathlon will be announced soon at GritRaces.com.Additional events, including a duathlon and other multisport opportunities, are currently being developed for 2027 as part of the company’s long-term expansion plan.

