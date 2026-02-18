MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Prime Meridian Bank

Transaction strengthens MIDFLORIDA's statewide presence, nearing $10 billion in assets and over half a million members.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of Prime Meridian Bank. The transaction is expected to close on March 1, 2026, marking a major milestone in MIDFLORIDA’s ongoing mission to expand its member-focused financial services across Florida.

“We are excited to reach this pivotal moment,” said Steve Moseley, President and CEO of MIDFLORIDA Credit Union. “This regulatory approval reflects the confidence that governing authorities have in our vision and our ability to deliver exceptional service to even more Floridians. As Florida’s community credit union, we remain committed to providing best-in-class financial solutions while preserving the strong relationships that Prime Meridian’s customers and employees value.”

With the closing date established, the two organizations will move swiftly toward a late April system conversion, after which Prime Meridian customers will gain access to all MIDFLORIDA branches and existing MIDFLORIDA members will benefit from new locations in Tallahassee and Crawfordville—significantly strengthening MIDFLORIDA’s presence across North Florida and the Panhandle.

MIDFLORIDA’s growth strategy continues to be guided by its member-first values and commitment to community, expanding access to personalized financial services, enhanced digital banking tools, and the robust product suite MIDFLORIDA members already enjoy.

“We want our new members and communities to know that this is a true expansion of MIDFLORIDA, not a departure from the service and care they deserve,” Moseley added. “We are honored to welcome the Prime Meridian customers and team members into our credit union family, and we look forward to partnering with them as we continue to grow together.”

Team Continuity and Customer Commitment

MIDFLORIDA is proud to retain all current Prime Meridian Bank employees, ensuring continuity of service and local community expertise. Customers of Prime Meridian Bank will benefit from an extended range of financial services, access to MIDFLORIDA’s digital banking tools, and expanded support, all while maintaining the trusted service they have come to expect.

About MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

MIDFLORIDA is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Lakeland, Florida. With more than $8.82 billion in assets, the credit union serves more than 489,000 members through its network of branches, ATMs, and website, midflorida.com. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union is open for membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school within its Florida service area, which spans from coast to coast.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined organization will approach $10 billion in assets and serve more than half a million members statewide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.