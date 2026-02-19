Villa Group Now Offering Bookkeeping Services for Law Firms and Small Businesses in San Marino, CA

Villa Group, based in San Marino, California, provides bookkeeping, payroll, and trust accounting services to small businesses and law firms throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

The firm has served more than 400 clients across Los Angeles County and is accepting new engagements for monthly financial services.

We start by looking at what a client already has in place and figure out what needs to be cleaned up before we move into a regular monthly cycle.” — Christian Villalba

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Group, a bookkeeping and accounting firm based in San Marino, California, is now accepting new clients for a range of financial services including monthly bookkeeping, payroll processing, trust accounting, and financial statement preparation. The firm provides bookkeeping services for law firms and small businesses in San Marino, CA, and throughout the San Gabriel Valley and greater Los Angeles County.Founded by Christian Villalba, Villa Group has worked with more than 400 clients since its establishment, serving businesses with annual revenues ranging from $100,000 to $250 million. The firm's current service offerings include monthly bookkeeping, law firm trust accounting full-service payroll , and preparation of financial reports used for tax filing, lending, and business valuation purposes.Villalba opened the firm after working as a contractor for a CPA firm, where he recognized an opportunity to serve small business owners directly. He holds an MBA in Accounting from California State University, Los Angeles, and maintains certifications as a QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor and Clio Certified professional. The Clio certification reflects his firm's focus on legal industry clients, as Clio is a widely used practice management platform among law firms that require precise tracking of client trust funds and operating accounts.The decision to formally announce availability for new clients comes as demand for outsourced bookkeeping continues to grow among small and mid-sized businesses. According to industry data, a growing number of business owners are choosing to outsource financial functions rather than hire in-house accounting staff, a trend driven in part by the rising cost of full-time employees and the complexity of regulatory compliance. For law firms in particular, maintaining compliant trust accounts requires specialized knowledge of state bar rules governing the handling of client funds, an area where general-purpose bookkeeping providers often lack experience."Most of the business owners I work with didn't start their company because they enjoy reconciling accounts or running payroll reports," said Christian Villalba, Founder of Villa Group. "They started because they're good at what they do, whether that's running a restaurant or practicing law. My job is to handle the financial side so they can focus on that."Villa Group's monthly bookkeeping engagements typically include bank and credit card reconciliation, categorization of income and expenses, accounts payable and receivable tracking, and generation of monthly financial statements. For law firms, the firm provides law firm trust accounting services that address the requirements of Interest on Lawyers' Trust Accounts and related compliance obligations. The firm also administers full-service payroll, covering wage calculations, tax withholdings, quarterly filings, and year-end reporting.New clients can expect an onboarding process that begins with a review of their existing financial records and accounting software. Villalba has worked with six CPA firms across various industries, training their staff and modernizing systems with current technology. That experience informs the firm's approach to transitioning new clients onto standardized platforms, most commonly QuickBooks Online, where records can be accessed and reviewed in real time by the business owner and their CPA.The San Marino bookkeepers at Villa Group serve a range of industries, with particular concentration in restaurants, construction and contracting, professional services, and legal practices. Villalba has noted an increase in engagements related to business acquisitions and sales, particularly as retiring baby boomer owners prepare their financials for transition. For buyers, the firm assists with analyzing a target company's books to assess the accuracy of reported revenue, the quality of earnings, and potential liabilities.Villalba has described his approach as relationship-driven, noting that many of his long-term clients have become personal acquaintances. His stated mission centers on helping locally owned businesses remain viable and independently operated, rather than being absorbed by larger corporate entities.Businesses in Los Angeles County interested in engaging Villa Group can contact the firm directly to schedule a consultation. The firm works with businesses at various stages of growth and does not require long-term contracts to begin service.

