The Metrocrest Area Chamber is proud to announce that Alexandra Fincher has been named the 2026 Citizen of the Year.

FARMERS BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This distinguished honor, proudly sponsored by Chamber member Southwest Airlines, recognizes an individual whose leadership, service, and commitment have made a lasting impact across Addison, Carrollton, and Farmers Branch.Alexandra’s influence in the Metrocrest region spans years of intentional service and relationship-building. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Metrocrest Area Chamber and previously on the Board of Directors for the Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce, helping guide strategic direction and strengthen the voice of business in our communities.Beyond her board leadership, Alexandra is the founder of Alexandra & Friends, a platform dedicated to highlighting local stories, businesses, and community leaders. Through both her professional and civic work, she has elevated visibility for countless organizations and individuals across the region.“Citizen of the Year is awarded to someone who goes beyond professional success,” said Michael Gallops, President & CEO of the Metrocrest Area Chamber. “It recognizes leadership, generosity, and a genuine commitment to improving the community. Alexandra embodies all of those qualities.”The Citizen of the Year Award, made possible through the generous sponsorship of Southwest Airlines, celebrates individuals whose impact extends far beyond their own business and who actively contribute to the growth, collaboration, and spirit of Metrocrest. Alexandra Fincher will be formally honored at the Metrocrest Area Chamber Annual Awards Luncheon.For event details and registration, visit:About the Metrocrest Area ChamberThe Metrocrest Area Chamber serves the communities of Addison, Carrollton, and FarmersBranch, advocating for local businesses, creating connections, and driving economic growthacross the region.

