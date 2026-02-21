Submit Release
RevOptimum Launches Strategic Revenue Management Solutions for Independent Hotels

Pioneers of revenue management in the U.S. introduce structured, operated revenue leadership model for independent properties.

Revenue performance is not a guess — it’s a system”
— Scott Frothingham
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevOptimum, recognized as an early pioneer of structured revenue management for independent hotels in the United States, today announced the launch of its Strategic Revenue Management Solutions, a hands-on revenue management system designed to strengthen pricing precision, market positioning, and long-term profitability.

While revenue management has traditionally been associated with large branded hotel chains, RevOptimum has long advocated for bringing structured revenue leadership to independent and boutique properties across the U.S. market.

“Revenue performance is not a guess — it’s a system,” said Scott Frothingham, Chief Revenue Management Officer of RevOptimum. “Independent hotels deserve structured revenue leadership that aligns pricing, demand signals, and channel strategy with measurable outcomes.”

A Structured, Operated Revenue Model

The Strategic Revenue Management Solutions include:

Comprehensive revenue performance diagnosis

Strategic pricing alignment

Competitive positioning oversight

Channel mix and OTA exposure review

Demand-driven decision framework

Ongoing performance optimization

Unlike advisory-only approaches, RevOptimum operates as an extension of hotel leadership — delivering structured execution supported by market data and demand intelligence.

Built for Hotels That Want Control, Not Guesswork

The initiative is specifically designed for:

Independent hotel owners

Boutique operators

Asset managers

Management companies seeking structured revenue oversight

This launch reinforces RevOptimum’s long-standing commitment to advancing professional revenue management practices for independent hotels in the United States.

Hotels interested in learning more can visit:

👉 https://www.revoptimum.com/strategic-revenue-management-solutions

About RevOptimum

RevOptimum is a U.S.-based revenue optimization and visibility strategy firm specializing in independent and boutique hotel performance improvement through structured diagnostics, share recovery planning, and operated revenue management solutions.

