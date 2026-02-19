Whalen Law Office Welcomes Former SEC Enforcement Leader James 'Jim' Etri as Of Counsel

James Etri Of Counsel

Former Senior Enforcement Leader with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Joins Criminal Law Firm Based in Texas.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whalen Law Office is pleased to announce that James “Jim” Etri , a former senior enforcement leader with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has joined the firm as Of Counsel. After more than two decades at the SEC, Etri transitions to private practice to advise individuals and companies facing securities-related and white-collar investigations.During his career with the SEC, Etri investigated and supervised hundreds of enforcement matters involving accounting fraud, insider trading, offering frauds, Ponzi schemes, and whistleblower retaliation. His work includes the SEC’s first enforcement action under Rule 21F-17, which strengthened whistleblower protections, and several matters that received national media attention, including features on CNBC’s American Greed and ABC’s Nightline.Etri brings a rare government-side perspective to private practice, having worked closely with federal and state regulators and law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, FINRA, and the Texas State Securities Board. He also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in connection with a major accounting fraud prosecution and received multiple SEC Enforcement Director awards for his work on high-profile matters.“After more than 20 years at the SEC, this felt like the right moment in my career to transition to private practice,” Etri said. “I wanted to focus on select matters where my SEC background adds real value, and Whalen Law provides the right platform for that work. The relationship allows me to bridge government insight with practical, client-focused representation.”At Whalen Law Office, Etri will focus on securities enforcement defense , internal investigations, and white-collar matters. His practice is designed to support clients navigating government investigations by providing clear communication, strategic guidance, and an informed understanding of how enforcement agencies operate.Etri will be based in the firm’s Frisco, Texas office.About Whalen Law OfficeWhalen Law Office is a Texas-based law firm providing strategic legal representation in complex litigation, white-collar defense, and regulatory matters. The firm is committed to delivering practical, results-driven counsel tailored to each client’s unique circumstances.

