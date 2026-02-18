Governor Abbott Announces $149 Million Cybersecurity Grant To Texas Tech University

TEXAS, February 18 - February 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) has awarded $149 million to Texas Tech University to support the development of an Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) testing site and cybersecurity infrastructure enhancements. This strategic investment strengthens ongoing efforts to safeguard the nation by advancing research that addresses escalating threats to critical infrastructure across Texas and the United States.

"This $149 million investment in cybersecurity will ensure that our state's critical infrastructure systems are capable of withstanding attacks from hostile foreign adversaries," said Governor Abbott. "The researchers at Texas Tech lead the nation in safeguarding critical infrastructure from hackers and hostile foreign actors. Through initiatives like the Texas Cyber Command and investments into the safety and security of our state, Texas is on the path to be a national leader in cybersecurity."

“Texas Tech has established itself as a leader in advancing critical national security initiatives through its world-class research and innovation,” said Speaker Dustin Burrows. “This investment strengthens that momentum, expanding cutting-edge initiatives at Reese National Security Complex to better protect our critical infrastructure and strengthen our nation’s defense capabilities. I am thankful to Governor Abbott for his leadership keeping Texas at the forefront of national security and public safety.”

"This investment cements Texas Tech’s role as a national leader in protecting our critical infrastructure from emerging threats," said Senator Charles Perry. "Lubbock has long been a place where hard work and innovation meet, and this EMP testing site positions West Texas at the forefront of defending our electric grid, water systems, and military assets. I am proud to see Texas Tech advancing research that strengthens our national security while creating opportunity and workforce development right here at home."

This grant will expand initiatives aimed at identifying vulnerabilities and reinforcing the protection of essential infrastructure systems, including the electric grid, water utilities, communications networks, military systems, and other assets vital to Texas' economic stability and national security. Through this initiative, Texas Tech University will collaborate with the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Energy, and private industry partners to advance national security research and workforce training.

The Governor’s Public Safety Office administers a broad portfolio of state and federal grant programs dedicated to protecting lives and property from a wide range of threats in coordination with federal, state, and local partners. The PSO strengthens public safety, enhances infrastructure security, and safeguards the economic prosperity of the State of Texas.