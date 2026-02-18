Submit Release
Jacksonville Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Preparing Over $1.8 Million in Fraudulent Tax Returns

Jacksonville, Florida – Survalarie Harris has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger to 18 months in federal prison for aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return. The court also entered an order of restitution in the amount of $1,824,279, the amount of tax loss to the United States. Harris entered a guilty plea in August 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

