USAO Collects More Than $134M from Civil and Criminal Actions in Fiscal Year 2025

United States Attorney David M. Toepfer announced that for FY2025, the USAO for the Northern District of Ohio collected a total of $134,018,633.20 from criminal and civil actions. This includes amounts collected for both the district, as well as other components of the Department of Justice.

