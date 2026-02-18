Nigerian Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Computer Intrusion and Theft

BOSTON – A Nigerian national living in Mexico, who was extradited to the United States, was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for his role in a scheme to break into Massachusetts tax preparation firms’ computer networks and to file fraudulent tax returns.

