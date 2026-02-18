Mexican National Sentenced to 108 Months’ Imprisonment for Methamphetamine Charge

Jose Rodrigo Alejandro Muniz, 27, of Mexico City, Mexico, was sentenced on February 13, 2026, in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

