Wauwatosa, WI Mortgage Broker Reports Increase in Self-Employed Borrowers Seeking 2026 Alternative Home Loan Programs

Adam Zeman expands Bank Statement and 1099 loan programs to help Wisconsin self-employed borrowers qualify without tax-return barriers.

WAUWATOSA, WI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the landscape of the American workforce continues to shift toward entrepreneurship and freelance employment, a prominent local mortgage lender is reporting a significant uptick in demand for non-traditional financing options. Adam Zeman, a Senior Mortgage Advisor with Union Home Mortgage in Wauwatosa, has identified a growing trend of self-employed borrowers seeking alternative qualification methods for home purchases, signaling a move away from the rigid constraints of standard tax-return-based underwriting as the housing market heads toward 2026.The rise of the "gig economy" and the post-pandemic boom in small business creation has left many creditworthy residents in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties underserved by traditional banking institutions. "I believe in a high level of integrity and ethical standards with an aggressive commitment to success for my clients," says Adam Zeman, Senior Mortgage Advisor at Union Home Mortgage. "We are seeing high-quality borrowers being turned away elsewhere simply because their tax returns don't tell the full financial story. Our approach is to look at the actual cash flow of the business. If the money is coming in, and the borrower can afford the home, we have programs that can make that transaction happen without requiring tax returns." "We are seeing high-quality borrowers being turned away elsewhere simply because their tax returns don't tell the full financial story. Our approach is to look at the actual cash flow of the business. If the money is coming in, and the borrower can afford the home, we have programs that can make that transaction happen without requiring tax returns."Emerging Alternative Loan Programs for 2026Adam Zeman and his team are currently educating the Wauwatosa and greater Milwaukee community on several key programs that serve as alternatives to FHA or Conventional financing for the self-employed sector:• Bank Statement Loans: Instead of tax returns, lenders review 12 to 24 months of personal or business bank statements. Income is calculated based on total deposits, providing a more accurate reflection of cash flow.• 1099 Income Loans: Designed for independent contractors, this program uses the gross income shown on 1099 forms (often with a standard expense factor applied) rather than the net income on a Schedule C.• DSCR (Debt Service Coverage Ratio) Loans: Targeted at real estate investors, these loans qualify the borrower based on the cash flow of the property being purchased (rental income) rather than the borrower’s personal income.• Asset Depletion Loans: This program allows borrowers with significant liquid assets to use those funds to calculate a monthly income stream for qualification purposes.Data-Driven Comparison: Conventional vs. Alternative FinancingTarget Audience• Traditional Loans: W-2 employees and salaried workers• Alternative Loans: Self-employed borrowers, business owners, 1099 contractorsIncome Verification• Traditional: Two years of tax returns (1040s) and W-2s• Alternative: 12–24 months of bank statements (no tax returns required)Impact of Write-Offs• Traditional: Write-offs reduce qualifying income• Alternative: Write-offs typically do not impact income calculationsDebt-to-Income Ratios (DTI)• Traditional: Typically capped at 43–50%• Alternative: Often more flexible, sometimes up to 55%Loan Limits• Traditional: Subject to FHFA conforming limits• Alternative: Jumbo options available, often exceeding $3 millionClosing Timeline• Traditional: 30–45 days• Alternative: Often expedited due to simplified underwritingLocal Market Impact in Wauwatosa and MilwaukeeThe availability of these programs is particularly relevant for the Wauwatosa area, which boasts a vibrant community of local business owners and independent professionals. By offering these products, Union Home Mortgage helps sustain the local housing market, ensuring that entrepreneurial success does not become a barrier to homeownership.Adam Zeman, who holds a degree in finance and possesses over a decade of experience as a Senior Mortgage Advisor, emphasizes that local expertise matters. "As your local mortgage expert, we offer personalized service, faster responses, and a deep understanding of Wisconsin’s market," Zeman notes. "We make the homebuying process smooth and stress-free, whether it's a first-time purchase or a complex refinance for a business owner."The team’s ability to offer same-day pre-approvals and their "Union Home Mortgage HomeStart" program—which offers qualified buyers zero-down financing options—positions them as a versatile resource for diverse borrower scenarios. Zeman’s commitment is reflected in his approach: "My goal is to have buying a home be fun while making sure my client is well informed and up to date during the whole purchase."About Adam Zeman and Union Home MortgageAdam Zeman is a Senior Mortgage Advisor at Union Home Mortgage, serving the Wauwatosa, Waukesha, and greater Milwaukee areas. With a background in finance and a knack for marketing, Adam combines technical financial knowledge with a client-first philosophy. He specializes in a wide array of lending products, including Home Purchase Loans, Refinancing, Debt Consolidation, FHA, VA, USDA, and specialized Self-Employed Borrower programs.Union Home Mortgage is a high-growth, full-service retail mortgage banker with a culture focused on the concept of "Promises Kept." The company is dedicated to providing world-class service, competitive rates, and a seamless lending experience for homebuyers across the United States.Media ContactContact Name: Adam ZemanTitle: Senior Mortgage AdvisorCompany: Union Home MortgagePhone: 414-975-2654Email: azeman@uhm.comWebsite: https://adamzmortgageteam.com/ Google Profile: View on Google Maps Location: Wauwatosa, WI, USCompliance Disclaimer: Union Home Mortgage Corp. is an Equal Housing Lender. Loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines. Not all loan programs are available in all states for all amounts. Interest rates and program terms are subject to change without notice. NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org Are You Self-Employed and Looking to Buy a Home?Don't let tax write-offs stop you from getting the mortgage you deserve. Contact Adam Zeman today to explore Bank Statement and Non-QM loan options customized for business owners.

