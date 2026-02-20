RevOptimum Launches Hotel Visibility & Market Share Audit for Independent Hotels
New performance audit identifies share erosion, visibility gaps, and competitive positioning weaknesses.
In increasingly competitive hospitality markets, performance challenges are often misattributed to demand fluctuations. However, gradual visibility decline, pricing displacement within the comp set, and channel imbalance frequently contribute to share erosion long before revenue impact becomes obvious.
The Hotel Visibility & Market Share Audit was developed to provide ownership and operators with objective clarity.
“Hotels cannot improve what they cannot clearly measure,” said Scott Frothingham, Chief Revenue Management Officer of RevOptimum. “Market share erosion typically happens incrementally — through pricing misalignment, competitive shifts, and visibility weaknesses. This audit isolates those variables and provides a structured path forward.”
What the Audit Evaluates
The Hotel Visibility & Market Share Audit includes:
Detailed market share trend analysis
Competitive pricing and positioning assessment
Comp set displacement review
Visibility strength within demand segments
Channel contribution balance
Demand capture efficiency across booking sources
Rather than providing surface-level observations, the audit delivers an executive summary outlining prioritized findings and strategic recommendations tailored to independent hotel operators.
Designed for Independent & Boutique Hotels
The program is specifically structured for:
Independent hotel owners
Boutique property operators
Asset managers
Management companies seeking objective performance insight
Unlike long-term consulting engagements, this audit serves as a focused diagnostic entry point — enabling ownership to understand competitive positioning before committing to broader strategic initiatives.
Hotels interested in evaluating their current market visibility and share position can learn more at:
About RevOptimum
RevOptimum is a U.S.-based revenue optimization and visibility strategy firm specializing in independent and boutique hotel performance improvement. The firm provides structured revenue diagnostics, share recovery planning, OTA independence strategy, and long-term revenue management advisory.
