RevOptimum Launches Hotel Visibility & Market Share Audit for Independent Hotels

RevOptimum company logo — leaders in hotel visibility and revenue growth solutions. RevOptimum partnering with independent hotel leaders to strengthen market share, improve visibility, and drive sustainable revenue growth.

New performance audit identifies share erosion, visibility gaps, and competitive positioning weaknesses.

Hotels cannot grow share if they cannot clearly see where visibility is being lost” — Scott Frothingham

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevOptimum today announced the official launch of its Hotel Visibility & Market Share Audit, a comprehensive performance diagnostic designed to help independent and boutique hotels strengthen competitive positioning and regain lost market share.In increasingly competitive hospitality markets, performance challenges are often misattributed to demand fluctuations. However, gradual visibility decline, pricing displacement within the comp set, and channel imbalance frequently contribute to share erosion long before revenue impact becomes obvious.The Hotel Visibility & Market Share Audit was developed to provide ownership and operators with objective clarity.“Hotels cannot improve what they cannot clearly measure,” said Scott Frothingham, Chief Revenue Management Officer of RevOptimum. “Market share erosion typically happens incrementally — through pricing misalignment, competitive shifts, and visibility weaknesses. This audit isolates those variables and provides a structured path forward.”What the Audit EvaluatesThe Hotel Visibility & Market Share Audit includes:Detailed market share trend analysisCompetitive pricing and positioning assessmentComp set displacement reviewVisibility strength within demand segmentsChannel contribution balanceDemand capture efficiency across booking sourcesRather than providing surface-level observations, the audit delivers an executive summary outlining prioritized findings and strategic recommendations tailored to independent hotel operators.Designed for Independent & Boutique HotelsThe program is specifically structured for:Independent hotel ownersBoutique property operatorsAsset managersManagement companies seeking objective performance insightUnlike long-term consulting engagements, this audit serves as a focused diagnostic entry point — enabling ownership to understand competitive positioning before committing to broader strategic initiatives.Hotels interested in evaluating their current market visibility and share position can learn more at:About RevOptimumRevOptimum is a U.S.-based revenue optimization and visibility strategy firm specializing in independent and boutique hotel performance improvement. The firm provides structured revenue diagnostics, share recovery planning, OTA independence strategy, and long-term revenue management advisory.

RevOptimum - Hotel Revenue Management Solution To Boost Your Revenue Growth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.