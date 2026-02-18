ICYMI: With Johnson & Johnson, Pennsylvania Surpasses $40 Billion in Private Sector Investment Under Governor Shapiro’s Leadership
“Johnson & Johnson are choosing to double down on their investments here in our Commonwealth because they know we’ve got the strategy, the workforce, and the speed they need to succeed.” – Governor Josh Shapiro
“Pennsylvania is competing — and winning — when it comes to attracting world-class life sciences companies, growing high-quality jobs, and driving long-term economic growth across the Commonwealth.” – Secretary Rick Siger
Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured over $40.4 billion in private-sector investment, creating more than 22,000 jobs across Pennsylvania.
Spring House, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced a more than $1 billion private-sector investment from global health care company Johnson & Johnson to build a next generation cell therapy manufacturing facility, directly supporting the production of medicines for cancer, immune-mediated, and neurological diseases.
This expansion project will create more than 500 new jobs over the next twelve years, retain 5,885 full-time jobs, and continue growing Pennsylvania’s robust life sciences industry with the support of $41.5 million in total state investment.
Today’s announcement also builds on the Shapiro Administration’s progress to bolster Pennsylvania’s economic development since taking office in 2023 and marks the official surpassing of $40 billion in private sector investment under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, creating over 22,000 jobs across the Commonwealth.
