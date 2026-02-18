Attorney General Hanaway Receives Award, Recognizes AGO Attorney For Statewide Award

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Recently, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway received the Missouri Lawyers Media’s 2026 Influential Lawyer award. Attorney General Hanaway also recognized Assistant Attorney General Wensdai Brooks, who received the Missouri Lawyers Media’s 2026 Influential Appellate Advocates award for her outstanding service to the State of Missouri defending felony criminal convictions, including those involving violent and repeat offenders.

This honor follows Brooks previously receiving the Missouri Lawyers Media’s 2024 Up-and-Coming Award and 2023 Women’s Justice Leaders of Tomorrow Award. Brooks joined the Missouri Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Section in 2023.

“I was honored to receive the Missouri Lawyers Media’s award,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “I am proud to serve not just Missouri, but every Missourian as Attorney General. Additionally, we are proud of Wensdai’s firm commitment to public service and the important work she does to make certain that criminal convictions can be viewed with confidence and dangerous criminals remain behind bars.”

In defending all of the state’s felony convictions on appeal, the Criminal Appeals Section promotes respect for the law and preserves the constitutional rights of all Missourians, including those accused of crimes.

The Attorney General’s Office congratulates Wensdai Brooks on this accomplishment and expresses gratitude for her continued dedication to public safety.

Just as the Criminal Appeals Section reflects the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to upholding Missouri’s laws through the rigorous defense of felony criminal convictions, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled lawyers. The Office continues to cultivate legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and enhances the integrity of state governance. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.