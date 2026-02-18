Eclipse Esthetic Introduces GentleMax Pro® and Glacē™ for Advanced Laser Care and Skin Renewal

Massiel Simicich, licensed esthetician and founder of Eclipse Esthetic in Brooklyn, NY, stands alongside the GentleMax Pro®, Candela Medical’s advanced laser technology now available at the salon for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and a range of aesthet

This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort." — Massiel Simicich, Owner and Esthetician at Eclipse Esthetic.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclipse Esthetic is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro® to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments and the launch of Glacē™ treatment, a gentle, multi-step hydrodermabrasion experience that combines science and self-care to purify, hydrate, and illuminate the skin. Together, these innovative offerings elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and overall skin health while delivering both visible transformation and a moment of mindful restoration.GentleMax ProThe GentleMax Procan treat various skin conditions, including:Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax Prois a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Proto our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort. Our clients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals,” said Massiel Simicich, Owner and Esthetician at Eclipse Esthetic.Glacē™ TreatmentDesigned to deliver both visible results and a moment of mindful restoration, the Glacē treatment transforms skincare into a grounding ritual that leaves the skin glowing, refreshed, and renewed.The Glacē treatment is a gentle, skin-purifying experience that combines advanced hydrodermabrasion, cupping massage, and LED technology to clarify, contour, and illuminate the skin. Each multi-step session is tailored to individual skin needs, making it ideal for anyone seeking smoother texture, restored hydration, or a visible glow without irritation or downtime. The result is skin that looks radiant and feels calm, refreshed, and balanced.Each Glacē treatment includes:Diamond Tip Hydrodermabrasion: Gentle exfoliation using hygienic, single-use tips in four levels of abrasion to suit different skin types.Custom Serum Infusion: A tailored combination of cleansing and naturally derived serums that deeply hydrate and target concerns like dullness, blemishes, uneven tone, or sensitivity.Dual-Mode Cupping Massage: Rhythmic suction that encourages lymphatic drainage, contours the face, and enhances skin detoxification.LED: Red, green, or blue light settings calm redness, brighten the complexion, and revitalize the skin.Biocellulose Mask Finish: A cooling, hydrating facial mask enhances skin absorption and delivers a final boost of radiance.Glacē treatments are gentle, relaxing, and designed to deliver visible skin improvements with no downtime. Common skin concerns the Glacē treatment can help address include dull or dehydrated skin, uneven skin tone and texture, fine lines and loss of firmness, oily or congested skin, mild acne blemishes or breakouts, puffiness and fluid retention, and sensitivity and reactive skin appearance (non-medical). Because the Glacē treatment is non-invasive and fully customizable, it is suitable for all skin tones and types, including those with sensitive or mature skin.In clinical evaluations:100% of patients reported noticeably cleaner skin after treatment92% experienced an improvement in hydration91% said their overall skin health improved90% indicated they would book another Glacē treatment in the future“The Glacē treatment is where self-care meets skin care,” says Massiel Simicich, Owner and Esthetician at Eclipse Esthetic. “Our clients love that it’s gentle, hygienic, and delivers a visible glow after just one session. It’s more than a treatment; it’s a moment to recharge and reconnect with yourself.”Book Your ConsultationVisit Eclipse Esthetic and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Proand the grounding, glow-giving ritual of the Glacē™ treatment. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, address specific skin concerns, or refresh your complexion with no downtime, Eclipse Esthetic provides advanced technology and personalized care to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit http://www.vagaro.com/eclipseesthetic1 or call (646) 342-4903. Appointments are available now.About Eclipse EstheticEclipse Esthetic is a premier beauty salon specializing in brow shaping and facial treatments. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for enhancing natural beauty, the team is dedicated to providing top-notch services tailored to each client's unique needs. Whether clients are looking to achieve perfectly sculpted brows or a rejuvenating facial treatment, Eclipse Esthetic is a go-to destination for all things beauty. The goal is to help every client look and feel their best, leaving them with a renewed sense of confidence and radiance. At Eclipse Esthetic, beauty meets precision.Founded by Massiel Simicich, a licensed esthetician with over 10 years of experience, Eclipse Esthetic is built on a passion for helping individuals feel confident in their own skin. Seeing clients’ faces light up with happiness after a treatment is truly rewarding. One of her most fulfilling accomplishments has been transforming individuals' brows through an innovative technique of brow lamination. Her goal is to continue bringing joy to people through her talent and expertise in esthetics.

