Albany State University Appoints Vice President & Chief University Growth Officer, Pioneering a New Model for Education

Troy Beetz, Albany State University

Albany State appoints Troy Beetz as inaugural Chief University Growth Officer, pioneering a bold, integrated model for enrollment, revenue, and impact.

“This is about positioning Albany State as a leading academic institution and a regional economic anchor,” Beetz said. ” — Troy Beetz

ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany State University (ASU) today announced the appointment of Troy Beetz as its inaugural Vice President and Chief University Growth Officer (CUGO), effective March 2, 2026. This historic appointment establishes an innovate approach in higher education and signals a bold new chapter in the University’s strategic evolution under the leadership of President Robert Scott, Ph.D.The Chief University Growth Officer serves as the architect of Albany State’s institution-wide growth strategy, integrating university expansion, revenue generation, brand elevation, corporate partnerships, government affairs, and institutional advancement into a unified, measurable, and future-focused framework. The role reflects an innovative model rarely seen in higher education, that aligns academic mission with market relevance, financial sustainability, and long-term institutional competitiveness.“As president, I believe growth must be intentional, integrated, and mission-aligned,” said Dr. Robert Scott. “The creation of this role positions Albany State University ahead of the curve. Mr. Beetz brings global executive experience, disciplined strategy, and visionary leadership that will help us expand our impact, strengthen our reputation, and creates sustainable pathways for the growth of the university across multiple facets.”In this cabinet-level position, Beetz will oversee University Advancement and Alumni Relations, Marketing and Communications, University Media, Webmaster and Digital Strategy, Strategic and Corporate Partnerships, New Revenue Programs and Business Development, and Government and External Affairs. Working in close collaboration with the Provost, Chief Business Officer, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, and Vice President for Strategy and University Affairs, he will align academic offerings, operational capacity, and financial planning to support long-term institutional growth.Beetz joins Albany State after more than two decades as a C-suite executive across Fortune 500 corporations and high-growth technology enterprises, partnering directly with chief executives and boards to design integrated growth architectures that connect brand, innovation, and revenue performance. At Honda Motor Company, Beetz helped scale a multibillion-dollar clean energy mobility platform, forming strategic alliances with Amazon, FedEx, and UPS. As Chief Growth Officer at BreatheExp, he led a global brand reinvention and five-year growth strategy centered on artificial intelligence, education, and sustainability. Earlier executive experience at Toyota Motor Company and its Lexus Division strengthened his global expertise in enterprise growth strategy, partnership ecosystems, and digital acceleration.Across industries and continents, Beetz has built new business verticals, overseen multimillion-dollar investments, led global expansion efforts, and implemented data-driven systems that produced measurable gains in revenue growth, market share, and stakeholder engagement.At Albany State University, Beetz will build a new strategic center of gravity for institutional advancement and long-term sustainability. His focus includes expanding university systems to support enrollment pipelines, enhancing alumni engagement and philanthropic development, strengthening the University’s digital ecosystem, cultivating corporate and governmental partnerships, and launching new revenue initiatives aligned with workforce development and regional economic growth.“This is about positioning Albany State as a leading academic institution and a regional economic anchor,” Beetz said. “Growth is about expanding opportunity, visibility, partnerships, and long-term institutional resilience. I am honored to join President Scott’s executive cabinet and help architect the University’s next era of impact.”Beetz holds a Bachelor of Arts from Arizona State University and completed advanced studies in Global Brand Strategy at the University of London. He also maintains professional certifications in project management and innovation strategy, holds a patent related to electric vehicle component design, and has served as a Board Member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council for eleven years.With this appointment, Albany State University reinforces its commitment to innovation, strategic expansion, and sustainable growth while charting a path that may serve as a national model for the future of higher education leadership.About Albany State UniversityAlbany State University is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and a unit of the University System of Georgia. Founded in 1903, ASU is committed to academic excellence, student success, and community engagement, preparing graduates to lead and serve across industries and sectors. For more information, visit www.asurams.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.