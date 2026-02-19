COUTR.COM LAUNCHES 1-ON-1 LIVE SHOPPING CONCIERGE SERVICE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GETBEE

First AI-powered luxury marketplace to offer instant live video concierge, bringing boutique-level service online.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coutr.com, an AI-powered American online fashion marketplace featuring products from leading luxury brands, today announced a new partnership with GetBee, a Microsoft-supported live video software company, to launch instant 1-on-1 live shopping concierge services as part of its marketplace experience.Coutr.com customers can now connect instantly or schedule appointments with Coutr advisors via live video to receive guidance on product selection, styling, and sizing—either while browsing through live streaming sessions or using traditional search.“With GetBee we are really bridging the gap between in-person boutique experience and online customer experience,” said Sam Darwish, CEO of Coutr.com. “Our customers can now receive the same level of personalized attention they would get walking into a luxury boutique, but from anywhere in the world.”Human-Centered Luxury Shopping in the Digital EraGetBee’s technology enables real-time, one-on-one interactions between website visitors and product experts, bringing a human touch back to e-commerce—especially critical in the luxury segment, where service and trust are key.“We are excited to empower this new wave of personalized digital commerce with an amazing retailer like Coutr. They are trailblazers in this space and show that they truly understand what their customers want when it comes to user experience,” said Thea Myhrvold, CEO of GetBee. “Throughout history, commerce has always been about people buying from people. With GetBee, we are bringing back this experience to the digital era.”By integrating GetBee’s conversational sales platform, Coutr.com combines AI-powered discovery with human expertise. Shoppers can watch live streams, then seamlessly transition into 1-on-1 sessions for deeper advice, close-up product views, and tailored recommendations—delivering an experience that mirrors, and in many ways enhances, a visit to a physical luxury boutique.About Coutr.comCoutr.com is an AI-powered American luxury fashion marketplace offering authentic products from leading global brands and boutiques. Coutr.com blends advanced technology with human expertise to offer both live streaming and traditional search-based shopping, enhanced by instant 1-on-1 live concierge support to help customers discover the right products and sizes with confidence.About GetBeeGetBee is a Microsoft-supported technology company that provides live video software for conversational sales, enabling real-time interactions between website visitors and product advisors. Designed to humanize digital commerce, GetBee helps brands replicate in-store service online and drive higher engagement, trust, and conversion.Media Contact:GETBEEThea Myhrvoldpr@getbee.comCOUTR.COM

