Ranking Member Heinrich Uplifts Call from President Roosevelt’s Descendants to Protect the Boundary Waters

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee,uplifted a New York Times article where President Teddy Roosevelt’s descendants pressed lawmakers to oppose a resolution that would open up mining next to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

This comes as the Senate is expected to consider H.J. Res. 140, which rolls back protections for the Boundary Waters, allowing for mining and mineral extraction near the wilderness area, risking thousands of jobs and millions in economic revenue the wilderness area provides, and threatening wildlife.

Notably, the resolution targets lands sought by Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Chile-based mining company Antofagasta — a company with a questionable environmental record — and the minerals they intend to mine would be shipped overseas to be processed outside of the United States – most likely to China. It stands in direct contradiction to the Administration’s “America First” policy.

“Our public lands are our shared inheritance, and that includes the Boundary Waters.

“Stand with Teddy Roosevelt’s family—speak out to protect what belongs to all of us.”