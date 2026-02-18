Ranking Members Heinrich, Klobuchar, Merkley, Huffman, Pingree, and Colleagues Call on Secretary Burgum to Halt Creation of Unified Wildfire Agency, Citing Dramatic Cuts at the Interior and Concerns with Fire Mismanagement

“Mismanagement of fire management has life-or-death consequences and places billions of taxpayer dollars at risk.”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, and U.S. House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), and Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), Ranking Member of U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, led their colleagues in sending a letter calling on U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary Doug Burgum to halt efforts to create the Department’s new U.S. Wildland Fire Service (USWFS), citing potential life-or-death consequences that could come as a result of decoupling wildfire management from land management agencies, and emphasizing a number of concerns related to recent reductions in staffing, combined with improperly severing wildfire management from land stewardship.

The Trump Administration has restructured firefighting efforts in the DOI without transparency and the necessary congressional approval and funds to create the new program.

“We are concerned that the DOI is advancing a rapid and consequential restructuring of wildfire management without adequate analysis, transparency, or planning to prevent disruption during what is expected to be a significant fire season or to safeguard long-term wildfire preparedness,” the lawmakers began.

The lawmakers continued, “While consolidation could be an effective strategy to improve efficiency and coordination, the Administration’s approach risks diverting critical resources and funding away from land management agencies without any public plan to replace those capabilities. Equally troubling, the Department has not provided Congress with any information detailing how decoupling wildfire management from land management agencies is expected to improve the health of public lands, enhance communication and coordination, or better protect lives and private property from catastrophic wildfire.”

“The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) relies on an integrated workforce of land managers, scientists, fuels specialists, and field staff to plan and implement vegetation management, hazardous fuels reduction, grazing programs, habitat conservation, and post-fire recovery,” the lawmakers underscored. “Further reductions in staffing, combined with improperly severing wildfire management from land stewardship, will undermine the agency’s capacity to manage landscapes proactively.

The lawmakers concluded by urging the DOI to halt the creation of the USWFS and demanding answers to the lawmakers’ questions.

Alongside Ranking Members Heinrich, Klobuchar, Merkley, Huffman, and Pingree, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), and Mark Kelly (D- Ariz.), and U.S. Representative Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.).

Read the full letter here and below.

We write to request information regarding the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) consolidation of its wildfire programs into a new U.S. Wildland Fire Service (USWFS).

In response to the President’s direction, on January 12, 2026, you issued Secretary’s Order (SO) 3488, Establishing the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. This SO directs the DOI to consolidate wildfire programs and establish the USWFS within the Office of the Secretary, transferring all DOI wildland fire operations from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Wildland Fire, and Office of Aviation Services into this new entity.

We are concerned that the DOI is advancing a rapid and consequential restructuring of wildfire management without adequate analysis, transparency, or planning to prevent disruption during what is expected to be a significant fire season or to safeguard long-term wildfire preparedness.

This sweeping consolidation has been announced without providing an implementation plan that outlines how operational continuity will be ensured in the short term, or how restructuring will avoid long-term disruption to wildfire preparedness, response, and recovery. While consolidation could be an effective strategy to improve efficiency and coordination, the Administration’s approach risks diverting critical resources and funding away from land management agencies without any public plan to replace those capabilities.

Equally troubling, the Department has not provided Congress with any information detailing how decoupling wildfire management from land management agencies is expected to improve the health of public lands, enhance communication and coordination, or better protect lives and private property from catastrophic wildfire. These concerns are particularly acute at the Bureau of Land Management, which has already lost thousands of employees through DOGE’s mismanagement. The removal of an additional 3,000 employees would leave the agency operating with nearly half the workforce it had on January 20, 2025, significantly impairing its ability to carry out its multiple-use mandate. The BLM relies on an integrated workforce of land managers, scientists, fuels specialists, and field staff to plan and implement vegetation management, hazardous fuels reduction, grazing programs, habitat conservation, and post-fire recovery. Further reductions in staffing, combined with improperly severing wildfire management from land stewardship, will undermine the agency’s capacity to manage landscapes proactively. We are also concerned about how the National Park Service will continue to protect park resources and ecological integrity, the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ will continue to uphold trust responsibility to safeguard tribal lands and cultural resources and how the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will manage and protect National Wildlife Refuges to sustain fish and wildlife habitat, and biodiversity in fire-prone landscapes. Mismanagement of fire management has life-or-death consequences and places billions of taxpayer dollars at risk. Suppression alone cannot be the sole strategy for addressing wildfire, and swift structural changes that undermine planning, prevention, preparedness, and recovery will only worsen outcomes. Under the recently enacted appropriations law and accompanying congressional direction, the Department is required to participate in a study examining the impacts of consolidating U.S. Forest Service and Department of the Interior wildfire programs. We want to be clear: the appropriations act does not authorize the transfer of U.S. Forest Service firefighting functions to the Department of the Interior. Any such transfer would require explicit congressional authorization and approval, regardless of the study’s findings. In light of these questions and concerns, we request you delay any further implementation of the unification effort until Congress receives responses to the following questions. Please provide a detailed list of the positions, functions, and duty stations proposed to be consolidated or “unified” under the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, including identification of positions currently housed within each DOI land management agency. For positions proposed for consolidation, where will employees be located, and will they remain at their current duty stations long-term? Please identify any anticipated relocations, reclassifications, or changes in reporting structure. How does the Department plan to implement new USWFS branding, including uniforms, equipment, vehicles, and insignia? In responding to this question, please provide a cost estimate and identify the funding sources for these expenses. What pay structure will apply to USWFS personnel? Specifically, will salaries and supplements follow the same structure used in prior DOI consolidation efforts where DOI receives the base salary, plus $10,000 and a 10 percent supplement from the home agency? Many land management agencies rely on collateral-duty positions partially funded by fire accounts. How will the Department ensure that these positions, and the scientific, public engagement, and land stewardship functions they support, remain fully funded and operational within the land management agencies following consolidation?