Province opens call for Islanders to participate in the Advisory Panel on National Defence Opportunities

CANADA, February 18 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island announced today that his new government will be establishing an Advisory Panel on National Defence Opportunities to help position the province to benefit from emerging opportunities tied to Canada’s growing defence and security sector.

The panel will provide strategic advice to government and Innovation PEI as the province develops a provincial approach focused on economic growth, innovation, and industry participation.

“Increased national defence spending presents opportunities for Island businesses. This panel will help us better position our province to find the economic opportunities within the increased national defence spending.” — Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“Our focus is on growing Island businesses and creating high-quality jobs,” said Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Artificial Intelligence. “By taking a coordinated approach, we can better support local companies as they explore and pursue opportunities tied to national defence investments.”

Once appointed, over a three-month term the advisory panel will engage industry, post-secondary institutions, and key stakeholders to assess provincial capabilities and identify economic development opportunities.

For more information or to participate, visit Provincial Defence Strategy Advisory Panel.

