Huddle House Turns Tax Season Into Rewards Season

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As tax refunds begin landing in bank accounts, Huddle House , the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over hearty breakfast favorites served from the heart, is giving families a reason to gather around the table. Starting February 24, Huddle Rewards members will earn double the points every Tuesday with Tax Tuesdays, running through Tax Day on April 15.This year, more than 100 million Americans are expected to receive tax refunds, putting extra money back into household budgets. Huddle House is helping families put their return to good use with everyday value, generous portions, and double rewards on comforting meals designed to be shared.“At Huddle House, we serve hearty, homestyle meals at a great value every day, making us a great option for treating your family to delicious dining experiences during tax season or any time of year,” said Jenifer Perrett, VP of Marketing for Huddle House. “Tax Tuesdays make it easier for families to sit down together and enjoy a big, satisfying meal.”Families can stretch their refunds further with value meals starting at $5.99, along with filling favorites like Smashed Burgers, the classic Big House Breakfast, and homestyle dinners. On Tax Tuesdays, Huddle Rewards members can earn double points on every purchase, whether they stop in for breakfast, grab lunch, or enjoy dinner with the family. Valid for dine-in and pick-up, at participating locations.Stack Up the PointsDownload the Huddle Rewardsapp for exclusive offers and perks.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com , and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

