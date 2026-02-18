Paula Allen to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paula Allen, founder of Allen Academy and enrolled citizen of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how healing from the past can unlock authentic leadership and lasting personal transformation.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Allen explores how overcoming childhood adversity, family trauma, and addiction shaped her 30-year career in Tribal enterprise leadership and inspired the creation of Allen Academy.She breaks down how forgiveness frees emotional energy for growth, why honoring cultural identity builds unshakable confidence, and how emotional intelligence strengthens leadership at every level.Viewers will learn how balancing compassion with accountability creates stronger communities and how turning pain into purpose can break generational cycles.“You can rise above your past and rewrite your story,” said Allen.Paula’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/paula-allen

