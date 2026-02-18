Explore Historic Architectural Gems During the 2026 Madison Tour of Homes & Gardens This May

Boxwood was built in 1851 for Wilds Kolb and is one of Madison’s most storied historic homes.

Explore Madison’s Historic Houses in Full Spring Bloom from May 15-16

MADISON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison, Georgia, one of the most walkable small towns in the South and a walk-in picture book of late 19th and early 20th century architecture, is set to host the Madison Tour of Homes & Gardens from May 15-16.

The Madison in May Tour of Homes & Gardens is a cherished community tradition that invites guests to experience the living history of Madison, where timeless architecture, landscaped gardens, and Southern charm converge. The tour showcases an exceptional collection of Madison’s treasured historic and architecturally significant residences during one of the most beautiful weekends of the year.

Hosted by the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, this annual event celebrates the vibrant spring season and Madison’s rich heritage, as residents and visitors alike stroll through one of Georgia’s largest historic districts, where homes and gardens come into full bloom.

The featured home on the tour is Boxwood, built in 1851 for Wilds Kolb and one of Madison’s most storied historic homes. Surrounded by boxwood gardens believed to have been designed by an English landscape architect, the house was remarkably advanced for its time,

Only three families have owned Boxwood, and its original furnishings and green satin drapes were preserved for more than a century. Family lore holds that a visit from Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell may have inspired Scarlett O’Hara’s famous curtain dress scene, making Boxwood a blend of architectural innovation, preservation, and local legend.

Other homes include a renovated early 20th-century Craftsman by one of Georgia’s first female architects, a charming Georgian cottage with a custom addition, and a delightful 1900s Folk Victorian residence.

Unlike traditional tours with a central starting point, this year’s Madison Tour of Homes & Gardens is fully self-guided, allowing participants to begin at any location on the map. Digital maps are available for download at www.mmcc-arts.org, and printed copies will be offered while supplies last.

“The 2026 Spring Tour of Homes offers a rare opportunity to step inside some of Madison’s most remarkable private residences and gardens, many of which are seldom open to the public,” said David Nunn, Managing Director, Madison Morgan Cultural Center. “Designed as a self-guided experience, the tour invites guests to move at their own pace while discovering the stories behind the architecture that defines our historic district.”

This year’s tour takes place on Friday and Saturday, May 15 and 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person in advance through May 9 and $50 after that date, with discounted group rates available for parties of 15 or more. For more information, ticketing details, and tour maps, visit mmcc-arts.org.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable footwear and dress for the weather, as this outdoor plan allows flexible pacing through historic streets and gardens. Ample parking is available throughout town, with designated bus and large-vehicle spaces at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center. Parking and restrooms are conveniently marked on the tour map, and several downtown dining establishments are accessible along the route.

For more information, visit www.mmcc-arts.org.

