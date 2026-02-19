Submit Release
RevOptimum Launches OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy for Independent Hotels Seeking Greater Control

New advisory program helps boutique and independent hotels reduce OTA reliance and increase direct booking performance.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevOptimum today announced the launch of its OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy, a structured advisory program designed to help independent and boutique hotels reduce reliance on online travel agencies and strengthen direct booking performance.

As distribution costs continue to rise and third-party platforms gain greater influence over pricing visibility and guest acquisition, many hotels find themselves “renting demand” instead of owning their revenue strategy.

The OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy was built to shift that balance.

“Hotels deserve control over their pricing, positioning, and guest relationships,” said Scott Frothingham, Chief Revenue Management Officer of RevOptimum. “Reducing OTA dependency isn’t about eliminating distribution — it’s about building a smarter, more balanced revenue ecosystem.”

The program delivers a structured performance review focused on:

OTA exposure and commission impact

Pricing alignment and parity risk

Channel contribution balance

Direct booking conversion strategy

Competitive positioning behavior

Long-term revenue sustainability

Rather than offering generic recommendations, the strategy provides a clear action roadmap designed specifically for independent and boutique hotels seeking long-term control and profitability.

The service is positioned as a strategic entry point for hotel owners, operators, and asset managers who want to strengthen direct contribution while maintaining healthy distribution relationships.

Hotels interested in learning more about the OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy can visit:

👉 https://www.revoptimum.com/ota-independence-direct-revenue-strategy

About RevOptimum

RevOptimum is a U.S.-based revenue optimization and visibility strategy firm specializing in independent and boutique hotel performance improvement. The firm provides revenue diagnostics, share recovery planning, OTA independence strategies, and long-term revenue management advisory services.

Scott Frothingham
RevOptimum
+1 470-549-8999
scott@revoptimum.com
RevOptimum - Hotel Revenue Management Solution To Boost Your Revenue Growth

RevOptimum Launches OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy for Independent Hotels Seeking Greater Control

