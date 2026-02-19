RevOptimum Launches OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy for Independent Hotels Seeking Greater Control

RevOptimum company logo — leaders in hotel visibility and revenue growth solutions. RevOptimum’s strategic revenue intelligence helping independent hotels reduce OTA reliance and strengthen direct booking performance.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevOptimum today announced the launch of its OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy, a structured advisory program designed to help independent and boutique hotels reduce reliance on online travel agencies and strengthen direct booking performance.As distribution costs continue to rise and third-party platforms gain greater influence over pricing visibility and guest acquisition, many hotels find themselves “renting demand” instead of owning their revenue strategy.The OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy was built to shift that balance.“Hotels deserve control over their pricing, positioning, and guest relationships,” said Scott Frothingham, Chief Revenue Management Officer of RevOptimum. “Reducing OTA dependency isn’t about eliminating distribution — it’s about building a smarter, more balanced revenue ecosystem.”The program delivers a structured performance review focused on:OTA exposure and commission impactPricing alignment and parity riskChannel contribution balanceDirect booking conversion strategyCompetitive positioning behaviorLong-term revenue sustainabilityRather than offering generic recommendations, the strategy provides a clear action roadmap designed specifically for independent and boutique hotels seeking long-term control and profitability.The service is positioned as a strategic entry point for hotel owners, operators, and asset managers who want to strengthen direct contribution while maintaining healthy distribution relationships.Hotels interested in learning more about the OTA Independence & Direct Revenue Strategy can visit:About RevOptimumRevOptimum is a U.S.-based revenue optimization and visibility strategy firm specializing in independent and boutique hotel performance improvement. The firm provides revenue diagnostics, share recovery planning, OTA independence strategies, and long-term revenue management advisory services.

