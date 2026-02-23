HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift Secures U.S. Patent for TURF CAPS™ Following Breakout Launch at PPAI Expo 2026

NEW! CUSTOM TURF CAPS - PERFCT FOR CORPORATE SPONSORS & BRANDING PATENTED - TURF CAPS & VISORS ARE IDEAL FOR GOLF FUNDRAISING EVENTS FOOTBALL TAILGATING FUN WITH TURF CAPS

The patent protects the distinctive concept of incorporating artificial turf into the brim of a cap creating a new, protected category in promotional headwear.

Seeing this idea evolve from concept to issued U.S. patent and then debut successfully at PPAI Expo has been incredibly rewarding. TURF CAPS™ represent something entirely new and exciting in headwear.” — Jarrett "JB" Diamond Butler

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2026 — Hempty’s Golf & Gift, LLC announced today that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has officially issued U.S. Patent No. D1,113,083 for its innovative TURF CAPS™ design. The patent, granted on Feb. 17, 2026, protects the company’s distinctive concept of incorporating artificial turf into the brim of a cap — establishing a new, protected category in promotional headwear.TURF CAPS™ were formally introduced to the promotional products industry at PPAI Expo 2026 in Las Vegas in January 2026, where the product drew significant attention from distributors nationwide.Jarrett “JB” Jerry Diamond Butler, inventor of TURF CAPS™, expressed pride in the milestone.“Seeing this idea evolve from concept to issued U.S. patent — and then debut successfully at PPAI Expo — has been incredibly rewarding,” said Butler. “The industry response confirmed what we believed from the beginning: TURF CAPS™ represent something entirely new and exciting in headwear.”According to the company, dozens of promotional products distributors immediately identified strong sponsorship and branding potential across multiple sports verticals.Rich Butler, Managing Director of HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, highlighted the early market reaction.“The excitement on the show floor was undeniable,” said Butler. “Distributors quickly saw how TURF CAPS™ align naturally with grass-played sports — especially golf and the more than 140,000 annual charity golf events held nationwide. Corporate sponsors are constantly searching for something premium and memorable that stands out from standard headwear. TURF CAPS™ deliver exactly that.”Beyond golf, distributors noted strong applications across football, soccer, baseball, rugby, lacrosse, corporate brand activations, and even landscape and turf industry branding programs.With patent protection now secured, HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift plans to expand distribution strategically within the promotional products channel, while also preparing for the introduction of a retail Turf Caps™ line later this year targeting sports fans and specialty markets.“The promotional launch was just the beginning,” added Butler. “With the patent in place, we’re positioned to scale thoughtfully and build long-term enterprise value around the TURF CAPS™ brand.”About HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLCHeadquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with operations in South Florida, HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLC designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative, patented products exclusively for the promotional products industry. The company is the patent holder of TURF CAPS™, a distinctive headwear innovation incorporating turf into the brim design. For more information, visit: www.BuyTurfCaps.com Licensing & Strategic PartnershipsHEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLC welcomes inquiries from established sports merchandise companies, league licensees, and premier headwear brands interested in sub-licensing or strategic commercialization partnerships for TURF CAPS™. Qualified parties may contact the company to explore structured licensing agreements.The company is particularly interested in engaging with national and international sports merchandise leaders seeking differentiated, patent-protected product platforms.

TURF CAPS - A PATENTED NEW CATEGORY IN NOVELTY HEADWEAR!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.