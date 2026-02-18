Under Secretary Kimmitt Leads ITA Delegation to Bangalore Ahead of AI Impact Summit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BENGALURU, INDIA – Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt this week led a delegation of International Trade Administration (ITA) officials to Bengaluru (Bangalore), India, the first segment of a visit to India ahead of the Department of Commerce’s participation in the 2026 India AI Impact Summit.

While in Bangalore on February 17, Under Secretary Kimmitt and the delegation met with several U.S. and Indian tech companies and innovators to learn more about how they are investing in AI, operationalizing AI in their business models, and creating U.S.-India tech partnership opportunities. The delegation visits included Chevron Engine, Google Deepmind, South Park Commons, and Biocon.

“It is a privilege to visit the heart of tech innovation in Bangalore at such a critical juncture for the U.S.-India relationship,” said Under Secretary William Kimmitt. “The new, historic trade agreement between the U.S. and India will cement our bilateral relationship for decades to come and promote the adoption of cutting-edge U.S. technologies in the Indian market. The United States welcomes India’s participation in the American AI Exports Program, and we look forward to working with trusted partners to power a new age of prosperity and security with American AI leadership.”

In addition to industry meetings, Under Secretary Kimmitt, alongside Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joined the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum for a roundtable focused on U.S.-India defense cooperation in emerging technology. The discussion included advancing the objectives of the new U.S.-India trade deal, promoting U.S. AI and tech exports, and strengthening U.S. industrial capacity to support U.S. and allied security.

In addition to Under Secretary Kimmitt, the ITA delegation includes Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Remington, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Pamela Phan, and Chief of Staff Trevor Kellogg. Following the visit to Bangalore, Under Secretary Kimmitt and the delegation will participate in the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where they will highlight the new American AI Exports Program.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration is implementing a full-stack AI export package promotion strategy to advance America’s AI leadership globally. The American AI Exports Program includes an upcoming public call for proposals from industry-led consortia to export full-stack AI technology packages. These all-in-one AI export packages will include AI optimized computer hardware, data center storage, models, cybersecurity measures, and applications for various sectors. Once approved, full-stack AI technology can be packaged to match the right trusted partner foreign buyers of U.S. technology.

For more information, visit AI.gov and AIexports.gov.

