Lang Lang Foundation Scholar Julian Zhu Premieres Original Composition With Kenyan Village Choir

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK-based composer and Lang Lang International Music Foundation Scholar Julian Zhu has premiered an original musical composition in collaboration with the ACK St James Choir, an ensemble from Gede, a small village a few hours north of Mombasa, Kenya. Released in a newly launched performance video, the project brings together voices from across continents, uniting African choral tradition and contemporary classical composition in a deeply moving expression of global solidarity through music.This cross-cultural collaboration is supported by the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, an organisation committed to empowering young musicians and ensuring children worldwide have meaningful access to music education and its emotional benefits. The project reflects the Foundation's mission to promote music not just as a performance art, but as a tool for healing, confidence, and connection."Julian Zhu represents the very spirit of our Foundation, and this project beautifully captures how music can bridge cultures and nurture the human spirit," said Lang Lang, world-renowned pianist and founder of the Foundation.The piece, composed by Zhu (piano) and the choir director Cosmus Fundi (vocals), was brought to life through remote rehearsals, creative exchange, and a shared passion for music between Zhu and the Kenyan choir. The video documents the full arc of the collaboration from initial concept to final performance, highlighting music's power to foster community and understanding even across thousands of miles."Julian's work resonated deeply with our choir. It gave our singers the chance to be heard on an international stage," said Cosmos Fundi, director of the ACK St James Choir. "It was more than just a musical project—it was a moment of pride, expression, and shared joy."The video showcases the recording process and performance of Zhu's original composition, documenting the collaborative journey between the young UK composer and the ACK St James Choir. The project demonstrates how technology and shared passion for music can create meaningful connections between artists separated by thousands of miles, while celebrating the distinct cultural contributions of both UK and Kenyan musical traditions.Bringing Julian and the ACK St James Choir together was about creating something meaningful. It wasn’t just about music, but about the power to connect through it, no matter where you are in the world,” said Oli Rose, Director of Operations at the Lang Lang International Music Foundation.Julian Zhu is a promising young scholar and composer based in the UK, selected as a Lang Lang International Music Foundation Scholar for his innovative approach to musical collaboration and cross-cultural artistic projects. His work focuses on creating bridges between different musical traditions and communities through original compositions.The ACK St James Choir is a community ensemble from a village near Mombasa, Kenya, representing the rich choral traditions of the region. Under the direction of Cosmos Fundi, the choir's participation in this project highlights the vibrant musical culture of rural Kenya and its contribution to global artistic dialogue.Founded in 2008 by celebrated pianist Lang Lang, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation believes that music is a universal language for growth, healing, and opportunity. The Foundation works globally to ensure that all children, regardless of socioeconomic background, have access to meaningful music education and emotional development through the arts.The Foundation's key global programmes include Keys of Inspiration, which brings music into public schools by donating pianos, providing curriculum support, and mentoring teachers, reaching students in both major cities and underserved communities.The Young Scholars Programme supports extraordinary young pianists like Julian Zhu through one-on-one mentorship, international performance opportunities, and training in leadership and creative expression.Since its founding, the Foundation has reached over 200,000 students globally and donated over $2 million in musical instruments and educational resources. More information is available at https://langlangfoundation.org/

