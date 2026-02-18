Luxury Experience & Co Set the Stage Celebrating NBA All-Star Week at The Petersen Automobile Museum

The Petersen Automotive Museum Luxury Experience & Co Founder, Melissa McAvoy NBA Legend Mamadou N'Diaye and Stratos Jets Shelby-Wayne Williams

"We were excited to bring together an array of talent and brands to celebrate the NBA All-Star Week in Los Angeles.” ” — Melissa McAvoy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience & Co presented a gifting lounge celebrating the top NBA Players during the season's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Celebrities and athletes had the ultimate backdrop at the Petersen Automotive Museum as they familiarized themselves with select premium brands being gifted, all while celebrating our foundation partner, Family Promise, with partners Athleteprenuer and Alumni Ventures Family Promise prevents and ends homelessness for families with children, helping them achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. We were excited to give the foundation a platform to raise awareness of a major problem affecting communities nationwide.LE&Co provided an exclusive experience that combined celebrity and athlete gifting provided by MySeven, JBK Wellness Labs, Author Jenelle Kim, Stratos Jets, Womeness, Shapescale, Trashie, T10 Bespoke, Dermovia Skincare, Northway, Medase, Doc Solomon, Sole Gripz, Alumni Ventures, Daily Shade, Athleteprenuer, Ngozi Body, Eli Liunzer Productions, and many more.Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Petersen Automotive Museum was the ideal venue for guests such as WNBA Toronto Raptors Alijah Martin, NBA Legend Mamadou N'Diaye, The Bay star Najee De-Tiege, Founder of Women’s Premier Basketball Association and Professional Basketball Player Faatimah A, WNBA Chicago Sky star Michaela Onyenwere, Oscar-winning producer Cindy Cowan, Emmy Award-winning actor, author, musician, and philanthropist Terence Terrell, and many more.LE & Founder Melissa McAvoy toasted the event's success. McAvoy said, "We were excited to bring together an array of talent and brands to celebrate the NBA All-Star Week in Los Angeles.” McAvoy added, "We strive to create a unique experience with all our events."About AthleteprenuerFounded in 2005 and molded into a full-service agency in 2022, Athletepreneur is more than an agency; it’s a movement. We’re redefining what it means to be an athlete in the modern era, sitting at the intersection of representation, education, and innovation. Our mission is simple: to equip athletes with the tools, partnerships, and mindset to own their future—on and off the field.About Alumni VenturesAlumni Ventures is one of the world's most active venture firms, making startup investing more accessible for individuals and empowering Founders with strategic capital and support. We back bold innovation and believe that venture is for more than just institutions—it’s for people who want to shape the future.About Luxury Experience & Co, LLC Today's leading brands partner with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to put their products in the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events, and Business Development, we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness for our clients, we have created a comprehensive service package to maximize their return on investment.

