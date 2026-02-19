Brooklyn Dylan’s 'Bad Blood' Surpasses 1.7 Million Views as Rock Pop Crossover Artist Gains Industry Momentum

Industry momentum grows following Grammys Week visibility and expanding crossover appeal.

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock pop crossover artist Brooklyn Dylan is rapidly cementing her position as one of the most compelling emerging voices in modern rock driven pop as her breakout single and music video “Bad Blood” surpasses more than 1.7 million combined views across official platforms. Blending cinematic storytelling with explosive live band energy, the track has evolved from a personal breakup narrative into a viral anthem resonating across audiences and signaling the arrival of a powerful new crossover artist.Positioned at the intersection of raw rock authenticity and mainstream pop accessibility, Dylan is gaining traction not simply as a young artist but as a fully realized performer whose sound reflects a new generation redefining genre boundaries. Her momentum has been amplified by high visibility industry appearances, including red carpet moments during Grammys Week events such as MusiCares honoring Mariah Carey, where she appeared in a standout look by designer Portia & Scarlett styled through Peaches Boutique , the largest prom and formal dress boutique in the country, further reinforcing her emergence as both a rising music talent and a developing fashion presence. Additional highlights include a standout performance at the Music Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival, reinforcing her growing presence within both music and cultural spaces.“There’s something really freeing about screaming your feelings with a live band and then smashing stuff in a rage room. Ten out of ten would recommend,” Dylan shares about the creative process behind the video. “Seeing this song pass one million views has been surreal. It means a lot knowing something so personal resonated with so many people. Heartbreak is universal. Sometimes you just need a band and a few things to smash.”The “Bad Blood” video captures the emotional intensity of heartbreak through dynamic performance visuals and unapologetic emotional storytelling, combining rock edge with pop driven accessibility. The result is a crossover sound that speaks to both traditional rock audiences and a younger generation seeking authenticity and emotional honesty.Producer Josh Monroy describes the track as a defining creative highlight:“How the song makes me feel going from the pre chorus into that first up tempo rock chorus is one of the best moments of any song I have ever written or worked on. And the slide guitar combined with the sound of Brooklyn’s vocal just gets me every time.”Industry executives are already recognizing Dylan’s trajectory.“We are excited about Brooklyn Dylan’s song and video ‘Bad Blood,’ which currently has well over 1,700,000 total views between the label and her personal YouTube channels,” says Brian McLain, CEO of Big Mac Entertainment. “She has all the attributes of a superstar and surprises us every day with the content she creates. She is grounded, has the voice of an angel, yet incredibly powerful and determined to succeed. We love where she is and where she is headed. With hard work and dedication she will end up at the top.”As genre lines continue to blur and audiences demand authenticity over formula, Brooklyn Dylan’s rise reflects a broader cultural shift toward emotionally driven rock pop crossover artists. With “Bad Blood” gaining momentum across platforms and industry attention accelerating, Dylan is emerging not just as a rising artist, but as a defining voice leading the next era of rock infused pop.

View the official music video for “Bad Blood”

