Attorney General Jackley Honors 19 Recruits Graduating Thursday from Law Enforcement Training Program in Sioux Falls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley congratulates the 19 recruits who graduate this Thursday night from the regional Law Enforcement Training program held in Sioux Falls.

“The Sioux Falls Academy is successful because of the partnership between the Attorney General’s Office, the Sioux Falls Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies,” said Attorney General Jackley, who will be the ceremony’s keynote speaker. “This training program prepares new officers while allowing many of them to spend the weeks at home with their families.”

This is the ninth Law Enforcement Training program to graduate from the Sioux Falls regional academy. The academy was started in 2020 and is managed by the state Law Enforcement Training program, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office. As part of its partnership in the regional academy, the Sioux Falls Police Department contributes adjunct instructors for the program and hosts the program in its facility.

The Sioux Falls program lasts 13 weeks. Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, criminal investigations, and more.

Friday’s graduation ceremony starts at 6 p.m. CST in the Orpheum Theater Center, 315 N. Phillips Ave. All the recruits are from the Sioux Falls Police Department unless otherwise noted. Members of the 199th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course are:

*** Bauer Anderson, Brandon Police Department

*** Zachary Bankowski

*** Mason Beck

*** Karli Breuchel

*** Jason Burton

*** Joel Christensen

*** Denver Decker

*** Collin Eichhorn

*** Dietrich Ekstrom

*** Juan Guerreo, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office

*** Emma Johnson

*** Felicia Lowe, Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office

*** Lindsey Mossman

*** Julia Schechinger

*** Kaycee Sina, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office

*** Trevor Weddle

*** Craig Wexler

*** Dexter Wiese

*** Riley Zammert

-30-