Dahryn Trivedi Appears on Times Square Today to Discuss Consciousness, Science, and the Future of Well-Being

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dahryn Trivedi, an Enlightened Spiritual Master and a co-leader of the Divine Connection International mission, is pioneering a new scientific frontier at the intersection of consciousness, measurable outcomes, and the future of human potential. Divine Connection International is a non-profit organization dedicated to the scientific study and application of consciousness, with a focus on real-world impact.

While consciousness is often discussed through religious or philosophical lenses, Trivedi emphasizes that consciousness is the fundamental reality—and this includes the physical world. She argues that for the advancement of humanity—across science, technology, and medicine—and to address the world’s most pressing problems, consciousness must become a scientific understanding, studied through the discipline of scientific methods, rigor, and measurable outcomes. It must be taken seriously as a new frontier in advancing human potential.

Host Bob Guiney noted that Trivedi’s work challenges conventional assumptions. Rather than treating consciousness as abstract, mystical, or secondary, Trivedi frames it as the causal layer that informs thought, emotion, perception, biology, and the organization of human experience—an area modern science has not fully integrated into its dominant models.

Trivedi explains that many mental and emotional struggles persist because science has become highly advanced at mapping physical systems while leaving the deeper drivers of experience insufficiently addressed. “People experience joy, peace, or distress without understanding where those experiences originate,” Trivedi said. “When consciousness is overlooked, people are left working on the surface—without tools to address what’s generating the patterns in the first place.”

Her work highlights the limits of treating symptoms without addressing underlying causes. Trivedi points to the global mental health crisis as one signal that science must broaden its frameworks—moving beyond symptom management toward understanding what generates the pattern itself.

Through clinical research and peer-reviewed studies, Divine Connection International examines measurable outcomes associated with consciousness-based transformation, including objective indicators of change. This work is centered on Divine Blessings—an approach that raises consciousness—and is positioned by the organization as both a research focus and a practical solution.

To date, Divine Connection International’s research encompasses more than 6,000 experiments and 670+ peer-reviewed publications, generating over 12,000 citations — with studies available through institutions including Harvard, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

What distinguishes Divine Connection International’s work is the rigor of its methodology: double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trials measuring neurotransmitter levels, hormones, and NIH toolbox indicators for cognitive and motor function — yielding results that are unprecedented in the realm of clinical research.

Beyond research, Trivedi emphasizes accessibility and real-time impact. Divine Connection International's membership programs put all of this into practice, offering individuals a structured way to engage with Divine Blessings — and experience meaningful change in their lives today, not someday.

Trivedi believes that scientifically validating consciousness could fundamentally change how society approaches wellness, healing, and human potential, and that advancing this frontier is not only about individual transformation but also societal progress.



Dahryn Trivedi is an Enlightened Spiritual Master, consciousness researcher, and globally renowned speaker. As co-leader of Divine Connection International, she advances a research-driven framework exploring consciousness as the fundamental reality — the organizing principle behind all phenomena, from human well-being to the behavior of matter itself. Her mission is to bring consciousness into serious scientific inquiry through rigorous methods, and to make its practical application accessible through Divine Blessings. Trivedi has presented this work on global platforms including NASDAQ and BW Wellbeing World and has been featured across major media outlets such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, the CW, and The Success Network.

