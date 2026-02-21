Rising Sun Chiropractic Expands Clinical Care with Massage Therapy in St. Peter, MN

Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss clinic in St. Peter, Minnesota

New massage therapy services strengthen soft tissue treatment options and support improved patient outcomes for musculoskeletal care in St. Peter.

Our goal is to improve clinical outcomes and give patients more effective paths to recovery. Massage therapy expands our ability to treat soft tissue injuries and support healing.” — Dr. Seth Nelson

ST. PETER, MN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss in St. Peter, Minnesota, has announced the expansion of its integrative care model with the addition of massage therapy services beginning March 2, 2026. The new service strengthens the clinic’s ability to treat musculoskeletal injuries, support recovery, and improve patient outcomes through expanded soft tissue care.The addition reflects the clinic’s continued focus on outcome-driven healthcare that emphasizes recovery, function, and measurable progress without long-term treatment contracts or unnecessary care plans.Massage therapy at Rising Sun Chiropractic will be integrated into existing treatment strategies to address soft tissue dysfunction, support injury recovery, and provide additional therapeutic options for patients seeking both clinical and relaxation-based care.Services include:• 60-minute clinical massage focused on pain relief and functional recovery• 90-minute lymphatic drainage therapy to support healing and circulation• 60- and 90-minute relaxation massage for nervous system support and wellnessThe service is provided by nationally board-certified massage therapist Amanda Handy, who specializes in clinical, outcome-based treatment approaches designed to improve mobility and reduce pain.“Our goal is always to improve clinical outcomes and give patients more effective paths to recovery,” said Dr. Seth Nelson. “Adding massage therapy expands our ability to treat the soft tissue injuries we see every day and gives patients another layer of support in the healing process. We focus on evidence-based care that helps people recover, move better, and return to normal activity as efficiently as possible.”Rising Sun Chiropractic provides coordinated care strategies that support patient recovery beyond spinal adjustment alone. Treatment plans may include rehabilitation exercises, spinal decompression therapy, laser therapy, dry needling, and other non-surgical approaches designed to restore function and reduce pain.Massage therapy services begin March 2, 2026.Schedule a consultation:Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss is an integrative healthcare clinic in St. Peter, Minnesota, focused on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based, non-surgical care. Services include chiropractic care, rehabilitation and movement therapy, spinal decompression, laser therapy, dry needling, weight loss programs, and animal chiropractic.

