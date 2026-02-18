Bright Line Investigations Renews Legislative Warrior Sponsorship for NCISS Hit the Hill in 2026

NCISS @ Capitol Hill We produce predictable and consistent results.

Second year of support strengthens NCISS advocacy and highlights workforce development, academic outreach, and standards focused leadership.

Hit the Hill is a critical forum for professional investigators to advance ethical standards, policy engagement, and workforce development for our profession.” — Kyle Corrigan, M.S., CIFI

STEVENS POINT, WI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC announced today that it has renewed its sponsorship of the National Council of Investigation and Security Services (NCISS) Hit the Hill advocacy initiative as a Legislative Warrior Sponsor. This marks the second consecutive year Bright Line Investigations has supported NCISS’s national legislative engagement and reinforces the firm’s commitment to professional standards, ethical practice, and credible policy advocacy for the investigative and security services profession.NCISS Hit the Hill brings licensed investigators, security professionals, and allied stakeholders to Washington, D.C. to engage members of Congress and federal agencies on issues that impact public safety, consumer protections, and the lawful delivery of investigative services. Bright Line Investigations’ Legislative Warrior Sponsorship supports NCISS advocacy coordination, member participation, and constructive dialogue on legislation and policy affecting the profession. Kyle Corrigan , Chief Investigator and an NCISS Director, said, “Hit the Hill is a critical forum for professional investigators to advance ethical standards, policy engagement, and workforce development for our profession.”Over the past year, Bright Line Investigations’ NCISS support also included active director level participation focused on workforce development, standards, and member agency resources.A major initiative advanced during this period was the NCISS National Apprenticeship and Internship Program, introduced at the March 2025 Hit the Hill meeting and refined over the past year into a national model positioned for rollout at the March 2026 meeting. The program is designed to connect licensed NCISS member agencies with upper level undergraduate and graduate students for supervised experiential learning opportunities, while reinforcing professional expectations in ethics, legal compliance, investigative writing, and client communication.Bright Line Investigations also contributed practical field perspective to help agencies implement mentorship based training without compromising confidentiality, quality, or casework integrity. The initiative reflects a broader NCISS emphasis on professional succession planning, recruitment, and standards based development across the industry.In addition, the past year included academic and community outreach to strengthen public understanding of the profession’s role and responsibilities. This included a guest lecture at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point focused on constitutional boundaries in investigative work and litigation support contexts, connecting legal foundations to real world professional practice.The reporting cycle further reflects continued relationship building with state associations and national partners, supporting NCISS collaboration and visibility across jurisdictions, and advancing discussions around licensing and regulatory modernization that promote professional legitimacy and public trust.Bright Line Investigations noted that Hit the Hill will serve as a central platform for national engagement, including updates and participation opportunities connected to the apprenticeship and internship initiative and broader NCISS policy priorities.About Bright Line Investigations LLCBright Line Investigations LLC is a multi state licensed private investigation and security services firm headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, serving clients across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. The agency supports insurers, attorneys, businesses, and private clients with surveillance, claims and SIU support, civil and criminal litigation support, background and due diligence investigations, witness location and interviews, digital and open source intelligence, and specialized field operations. Bright Line Investigations emphasizes lawful methods, disciplined documentation, professional reporting standards, and invests in workforce development and industry leadership through training, mentorship, and national partnerships, including active participation with NCISS.About NCISSThe National Council of Investigation and Security Services is a national association representing the investigative and security professions. NCISS advances professional standards, public policy advocacy, and member support through education, legislative engagement, and industry leadership initiatives, including the annual Hit the Hill advocacy program.

