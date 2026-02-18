Government notes Statistics South Africa’s Consumer Price Index figures

South Africa's inflation softens further in January 2026

Government notes the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures released by Statistics South Africa, which show that headline inflation eased from 3,6 in December 2025 to 3,5 in January 2026.

The easing in inflation reflects a combination of stable food prices and lower fuel costs. This contributes to a generally contained price environment at the start of the year. Food price inflation remained steady overall, with several staple items recording slower increases or price declines. Products such as cereals, rice, dairy and eggs showed signs of moderation, providing some relief to households.

Furthermore, fuel prices declined on both a monthly and annual basis, supporting the broader moderation in inflation. The decline of fuel prices also contributed positively to easing transport-related costs.

Overall, the January outcome indicates that inflation remains relatively stable. Government continues to implement measures to support food security, enhance market monitoring, strengthen competition, and protect vulnerable households from rising costs. Government will continue to monitor price developments closely and act where necessary to safeguard consumer welfare and support economic growth.

