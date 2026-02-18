Nighttime full closures of US 101 south of Forks for slide repair begin Thursday, Feb. 19

FORKS – Emergency repair work is now underway to stabilize the slope beneath US 101 south of Forks in Jefferson County. Heavy rains in December caused a slide that damaged the roadway and embankment above the Bogachiel River.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s emergency contractor is building a reinforced earth retaining wall to stabilize the roadway. Travelers will need to plan for nighttime closures of the highway later this week.

From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly beginning Thursday, Feb. 19, travelers will see full roadway closures of US 101 at milepost 184 near Dowans Creek Road as needed for up to six weeks.

A pilot car will lead people around the closure, one direction at a time, along a nearby gravel forest service road. Nighttime travelers should plan for at least an additional 90 minutes to get around the work zone.

The full closure is necessary to do this work safely. Crews need to use the southbound lane for their heavy equipment so they can build the retaining wall in the northbound lane.

During daytime hours, one-way alternating traffic controlled by a signal will remain in place.

Once this first phase is finished, US 101 will return to one-way alternating traffic with a signal around the clock. A second phase to complete a permanent fix will begin this summer.

Background

The Forks area received considerable rainfall and wind during the December 2025 storm event. US 101 near Dowans Creek Road experienced a slide that damaged the existing road and embankment.

WSDOT travel tools

Sign up for email updates in Jefferson and Clallam counties. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.